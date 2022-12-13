Jamie Carragher puts forward his suggestion for new England manager amid talk of Brendan Rodgers being potential replacement for Southgate

Former England defender Jamie Carragher has shared his thoughts on a potential new Three Lions manager.

England exited from the FIFA World Cup at the hands of France in the quarter-finals, losing 2-1. Since then, there has been talk of Gareth Southgate leaving the managerial post.

This has seen many fans and pundits alike share their views about who their next manager should be, and Brendan Rodgers' name has been mentioned. This has seen former international Carragher put out the following statement in a tweet:

"The England manager should always be English!"

This will likely put the Liverpool legend in opposition to Rodgers filling up the post, as the Leicester City boss is from Northern Ireland.

Southgate has already confirmed (via Express) that he is currently considering his future at the helm of the Three Lions. With his contract set to expire in 2024, he will lead the side to the European Championship if he decides to stay on board.

However, if Southgate opts to leave the post, the England FA already have their eyes set on Rodgers, which Carragher will not be pleased about. It is believed that the FA have a list of other managers that could potentially replace Southgate.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Four managers are in the frame for the England head coach job if Gareth Southgate decides to leave:



Thomas Tuchel

Mauricio Pochettino

Brendan Rodgers

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Steve Holland



Rodgers was not pleased with Leicester City's performance in the summer transfer window, as the Foxes did little to back his decisions in the transfer market. This has seen reports (via Express) claim that he could be available for the Three Lions gig.

Other options, like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, are seen as unlikely candidates for the job. Graham Potter only recently joined the sporting project at Chelsea, which will make him unavailable.

Eddie Howe, meanwhile, is currently exceeding expectations with Newcastle United and would be hard-pressed to leave St. James' Park at this time.

Gareth Southgate has spoken about his future following England's World Cup elimination

While he has a contract for another two years, Southgate's future with the Three Lions will be discussed with the FA following their exit from Qatar. He revealed as much in his post-match interview, saying (via The Sun):

"After every tournament we have sat and reviewed and reflected and that needs a bit of time to make sure everyone makes the right decisions.”

He went on to concede that England could have done more as they had a chance to win the World Cup:

"Yeah. We were here to win the tournament. We believed we could and we showed with our performance tonight against the reigning champions that we could have done that.”

The Three Lions lost 2-1 against France with Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty in the quarter-finals.

