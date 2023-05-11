Jamie Carragher re-ignites feud with Manchester United legend by calling him a 'clown' during UEFA Champions League coverage

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has reignited his long-term feud with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand by calling him a clown on live television.

Carragher and Ferdinand, who are former England colleagues, have been involved in several heated debates in recent times.

The former Liverpool defender did not hold back as he slammed Manchester United icon Ferdinand for his opinion on a penalty call during Inter Milan's 2-0 win over rivals AC Milan.

Lautaro Martínez went down inside the penalty box following a tussle with Simon Kjaer and referee Jesus Gil Manzano immediately pointed to the spot while also booking the Dane.

However, he overturned his decision after VAR asked him to consult his monitor to which Ferdinand objected.

The ex-Manchester United defender claimed that it was a stonewall penalty as he was broadcasting for BT Sport live from the San Siro.

However, Carragher thought otherwise and called Ferdinand a clown for his opinion. He told CBS Sports, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"I think anyone out there who is watching the replay and seeing what VAR do and still believe that is a penalty, they must be a clown."

Carragher was then shown a Tweet that said that his former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, who was working alongside Ferdinand on BT Sport, also thought it was a penalty. The former England defender responded:

"He was an attacking player, wasn't he? He was liable a little bit himself under a little bit of contact - always contact, never a dive. I understand where he is coming from. It's just when players in my position who are defenders, English defenders who are commentating on the game. I can understand attackers thinking it was a penalty (turning to Thierry Henry) if you did, and Stevie was an attacker. Maybe he felt there was a little bit of contact. But as a defender we have to stick together don't we and I just felt people were getting a little bit carried away."

On being asked by Micah Richards to name names, Carragher hit out at Ferdinand, saying:

"Rio Ferdinand. I'm happy to call him a clown!"

Carragher and Ferdinand most recently clashed over a debate regarding Nemanja Vidic and Virgil van Dijk. They also previously clashed over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United and Liverpool among 4 clubs interested in PSG wonderkid

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in the services of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teenager El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of Europe's best upcoming defensive talents this season.

The youngster has made the most of his first-team chances under Christophe Galtier, starting five of his 13 overall matches for PSG.

According to Le10Sport, Bitshiabu's rapid rise in stature at PSG has drawn interest from many clubs.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in the teenager along with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bitshiabu joined the Parisians from Boulogne-Billancourt's academy in 2017 and recently appointed Jorge Mendes as his agent.

Poll : 0 votes