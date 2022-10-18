Jamie Carragher reacts hilariously to Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 20th in 2022 Ballon d’Or

Jamie Carragher provided a hilarious reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo finishing 20th in the Ballon d'Or rankings.

The Portuguese star finished in a career-lowest spot since 2005. He was sixth in the rankings last season and has dropped 14 places to 20th.

Ronaldo's ranking comes as a result of his performances last season. He scored 24 goals and provided three assists in 39 games across competitions for Manchester United and Juventus last season.

Carragher, however, was skeptical of Ronaldo finishing in the 20th spot as he reacted with a hilarious giphy.

Ronaldo has gotten off to a rather underwhelming start so far this season. In 12 games, the 37-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist for the Red Devils across competitions.

Newcastle United manager gives verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal

Cristiano Ronaldo started for Manchester United as the Red Devils could only manage a goalless home draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16.

There was a moment of controversy during the game as Ronaldo put the ball in the back of the net after stealing it from Nick Pope as the goalkeeper was getting ready to take a free kick.

However, the goal was disallowed by the officials. Many believe it should have counted as Fabian Schar touched the ball after the referee blew his whistle.

Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe gave his verdict on the same as he told the media after the game (via Manchester Evening News):

"I could see it at the time, and for me, it was clear Fabi wasn’t taking the kick. He was allowing Nick to do it, I don’t know if the ref had blown his whistle, but I don't think he had to restart play.

"For me, it was clear that Nick was waiting to actually deliver the free-kick and then, obviously, Ronaldo had taken the ball off him. It would have been a very, very difficult goal to swallow if it had stood. For me, it was clear the ball wasn’t in play."

Manchester United are now placed fifth in the Premier League points table with 16 points from nine games, including five wins, three defeats, and a draw.

