Jamie Carragher reacts hilariously as Sepp Blatter admits decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar was a 'mistake' 

Jamie Carragher recently provided a hilarious reaction to former FIFA president Sepp Blatter admitting that the decision to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was a mistake.

The former Liverpool defender took to Twitter as he reacted to Sky Sports' tweet with a mocking GIF.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 twitter.com/skysportsnews/… Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Sepp Blatter has admitted the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar when he was FIFA president was a "mistake". Sepp Blatter has admitted the decision to award the World Cup to Qatar when he was FIFA president was a "mistake". twitter.com/skysportsnews/… https://t.co/icEWWDPEex

Blatter was the head of FIFA in 2010 when it was decided that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the middle-eastern Asian country. However, the Swiss administrator recently said that the decision was a mistake.

What did Sepp Blatter say about the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Sepp Blatter said that his intention was to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2022 FIFA World cup in the USA as a 'gesture of peace'.

He told Swiss outlet Tages-Anzeiger (via Sky Sports):

"The choice of Qatar was a mistake, At the time, we actually agreed in the executive committee that Russia should get the 2018 World Cup and the USA that of 2022. It would have been a gesture of peace if the two long-standing political opponents had hosted the World Cup one after the other. It's too small a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for that.

"I can only repeat: the award to Qatar was a mistake, and I was responsible for that as president at the time."

Blatter added:

"Now that the World Cup is imminent, I'm glad that, with a few exceptions, no footballers are boycotting the World Cup. For me it is clear: Qatar is a mistake. The choice was bad. What I'm wondering: why is the new FIFA president [Gianni Infantino] living in Qatar? He can't be the head of the local World Cup organisation. That's not his job. There are two organising committees for this - a local one and one from FIFA."

The tournament in Qatar is also taking place at an unusual time. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will start on November 20. Usually, the tournament is played in the months of June and July. However, adjustments were made for the Qatar edition keeping in mind the extremely hot and humid temperatures of the country, which could potentially have affected the performances of many players.

