Jamie Carragher reserves special praise for ‘brilliant’ Liverpool duo after win against Everton 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher highlighted Darwin Nunez and Havey Elliot's performances from the bench as the Reds beat 10-man Everton 2-0 on Saturday (October 21).

Jurgen Klopp's men were being frustratingly kept at bay by the Toffees in the Merseyside game before Nunez and Elliot's arrivals. Both came on in the 62nd minute with the score standing at 0-0 and turned the tide in the hosts' favor at Anfield.

Carragher heaped praise on the duo following his former club's victory over their Merseyside rivals. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nunez & Elliott brilliant from the bench!"

Mohamed Salah grabbed a brace (75'P, 90+7') and he had Nunez to thank for his second. The Uruguayan forward surged forward before finding his Liverpool teammate with a perfect pass, who slotted home.

It was an impressive 25-minute cameo from Nunez, who was perhaps unfortunate not to start. He made one key pass, won one of two ground duels, and was a constant threat as the Reds managed to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Elliot was a bright spark in the middle of the park for Liverpool. The England U21 international completed all three of his long ball attempts and hit the frame of the goal.

It was a vital win for Klopp's men which saw them move to the top of the Premier League for the time being. Everton defended well but came undone thanks in part to Nunez and Elliot.

Everton boss Sean Dyche slams officials following contentious decision in defeat to Liverpool

Sean Dyche was furious with referee Craig Pawson.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche was angry that Ibrahima Konate wasn't sent off in the 65th minute of the Merseyside derby. The French defender was already sitting on a yellow card when he pulled Beto down as the visitors looked to counter.

Dyche made his feelings known over referee Craig Dawson not brandishing another yellow card for Konate. He was booked as he fumed on the touchline.

The Everton boss has given a damning verdict of the officiating during Liverpool's win over his side. He insisted that Konate's foul was worse than Ashley Young's who was sent off for two bookable offenses. He told TNT Sports:

"A ridiculous foul that he should have been yellow carded for. Probably worse than Ashley Young's foul [for a second yellow card] in the first half. I don't know how I get in trouble. I don't know how I got yellow carded. My staff all got yellow carded - it's impossible we could get yellow carded with that performance."

Klopp reacted to Konate's foul by immediately hooking the Frenchman off for Joel Matip. It was a disputable Merseyside derby with all the talk in the aftermath surrounding Pawson's officiating.