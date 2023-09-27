Jamie Carragher has reponded to Aaron Ramsdale's dad after the latter branded the ex-Liverpool defender a 'disgrace' for mocking his son in Arsenal's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Ramsdale, 25, has popped up as a topic of discussion after being dropped in favour of Brentford loanee David Raya at Arsenal. He started the Gunners' first five games of the season before losing his first-team spot to the 28-year-old Spaniard.

Earlier on Sunday (September 24), the ex-Bournemouth goalkeeper was captured applauding one of Raya's saves during his side's derby draw. However, Carragher asserted that the four-cap England international was being fake while speaking on Sky Sports:

"You know when someone loses the Oscar and they're clapping and smiling for the other person? I was laughing when I saw that. He'll be absolutely devastated."

Ramsdale's father, Nick, hit out at Carragher for his comments on X:

"You are a disgrace!! Show some class!! My lad has."

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool, was asked for his thoughts on Nick's reply recently. He told The Overlap:

"It was a joke! I will never say anything back, and in some ways I admire it. My son plays, and it is completely different to being a fan or a pundit."

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in a £30 million move from Sheffied United in 2021, has registered 30 clean sheets in 83 games across competitions. He could be in action in the Gunners' EFL Cup third-round tie against Brentford on Wednesday (September 27).

Jamie Carragher insists Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta views Aaron Ramsdale as a backup

While discussing Aaron Ramsdale's latest axe from Arsenal's starting XI, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta prefers David Raya as his number one, telling The Overlap:

"He obviously feels Raya is better than Ramsdale. He has got to keep him onside and play him in certain games.

"I think Ramsdale is a good goalkeeper, but I don't think he is a great one. He was in this position on the flip side when he came in and took (Bernd) Leno's place."

Ramsdale, whose deal expires in 2026, held the starting berth between the sticks for his team last season. He kept 14 clean sheets in 38 league games, conceding 43 goals.

Raya, meanwhile, registered 12 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games for Brentford last season. The Spaniard, who's set to join Arsenal in a £27 million obligation in 2024, let in 46 goals, though.