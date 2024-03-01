Jamie Carragher responds to criticism from Erik ten Hag for Manchester United analysis

Jamie Carragher has responded to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's criticism of his tactical analysis.

After the Red Devils suffered their first defeat of 2024 against Fulham on February 24, Carragher went on a scathing criticism of Ten Hag's side. He pointed out several tactical aspects during the analysis.

Ahead of United's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag responded to Carragher's criticism, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"First of all, some analysts are very objective in their comments, very good advice, some are very subjective. Jamie Carragher from the first moment on has criticized and now he wants to make his point."

He added:

"Probably in the first half an hour, yes, he had a point. Fulham in their midfield set-up surprised us a little bit and then we have to find the solutions. After half an hour we found the solutions."

Carragher, in his The Telegraph column, has now written that he respects Ten Hag's stance of defending himself and his team. He wrote:

"My analysis on Sky's Monday Night Football last week was intended to demonstrate why United are so inconsistent. Manager Erik ten Hag had a go back for what he perceived as unfair criticism. He felt I had been critical from day one."

Carragher added about his Manchester United criticism:

"Actually, it was from game two when his United team lost at Brentford – but it was directed at the players, not the manager. But fair play to him for saying what he did. I have nothing but respect and admiration for managers who defend themselves and their teams. If creating a siege mentality at United leads to positive results and improved performances, it is the perfect response."

Andre Onana reflects on his difficult start to Manchester United career

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan for a reported £48 million fee. The Cameroonian, though, has had an error-strewn start to his career at the Old Trafford club.

After a difficult settling period, Onana is now slowly finding his feet at the club. The Cameroonian reflected on the first few months at Old Trafford, saying (via GOAL):

"It took me six months or seven months not to play good just to feel good. It was a difficult time for me. Now I'm feeling a bit better. Everything was new, it was difficult for me to feel at home because of so many reasons. Now I'm feeling good. For me, the most important thing is to be set, to be happy and I will shine.”

Andre Onana has so far made 36 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets.

