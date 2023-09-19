Jamie Carragher reveals DM he received from Lionel Messi when he criticized the Argentine in 2021

Former Liverpool defender and current Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has divulged an Instagram direct message he received from Lionel Messi. The Argentine termed Carragher a "burro," Spanish for donkey, in their private exchange.

In a conversation on CBS Studio with fellow analysts Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, and host Kate Abdo, Carragher shared his brief encounter with Messi (via Sport Bible).

When Richards inquired if Messi had ever messaged him directly, Carragher confirmed and proceeded to read the message. Uncertain of the meaning behind "burro," he turned to Abdo, who clarified its meaning, sparking some laughter in the studio.

According to SportBible, Lionel Messi was not particularly pleased with Carragher's comments during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. While Messi's tenure in France may not have met universal expectations, his subsequent transfer to Inter Miami has already seen competitive success.

Since making his debut for Inter Miami on July 21, Messi has been nothing short of sensational. With 11 goals in 11 appearances, he has proven to be an invaluable asset for the MLS side. His instrumental role helped Inter Miami secure their first-ever Leagues Cup, further adding to his rather expansive trophy cabinet.

Additionally, his performances have propelled the team to the final of the US Open Cup and reignited their hopes for MLS playoff contention.

Alexis MacAllister discusses Lionel Messi in detail

In a recent interaction with La Nacion, Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, shed light on what makes Lionel Messi an extraordinary athlete and a remarkable person. Mac Allister, who is also a member of the Argentinian national team, revealed Messi's 'details' that greatly contribute to the respect he has garnered from his teammates.

According to Mac Allister, there is a two-fold sense of admiration for Messi: one stemming from growing up watching him, and the other from personal interactions (via GOAL):

"There are many of us kids, that it is a generation that grew up watching him play. I think that's a bit of the key: admiration from the outside and then once you're close it's admiration for who he is as a person, for the tranquility he transmits, for the small details he has as a leader."

He went on to highlight Messi's commitment to the Argentinian national team:

"For example, being a world champion, knowing that perhaps he could not play in Bolivia, he traveled to the heights, when he had his son's birthday and he was with us. It's not something minor, they are details that make it even bigger."

Alongside Lionel Messi, Mac Allister was a critical component of Argentina's third World Cup win in Qatar last December, where he contributed with a goal and an assist. At that time, he was plying his trade with Brighton and Hove Albion. His performances have since caught the eye of Liverpool, where he has become a vital cog in the midfield.