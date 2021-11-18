Jamie Carragher reveals his prediction for Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League clash

Jamie Carragher has backed Liverpool to win against Arsenal when the two sides face each other in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday night.

Arsenal are one of the form teams in the Premier League. The Gunners have vastly improved under Mikel Arteta in recent weeks, winning three and drawing two of their last five games in the league. Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season against West Ham United prior to the international break.

Jamie Carragher, however, believes Jurgen Klopp's side possess the firepower and experience required to overcome Arsenal. The former Liverpool defender has claimed the Reds will be determined to overcome their defeat against West Ham by claiming victory over Arsenal.

"It's a big game for Liverpool because off the back of the United game we have one point out of six. That's not good enough and we need a big result and a big performance and I think Liverpool will get it because of that reason," Carragher told Ringer FC Podcast.

"I expect Liverpool to be firing on Saturday I think Klopp having those two bad results, that international break, you know what it's like for managers, that two weeks it's stoking up inside of you and you cant wait to get the players back."

Liverpool are currently in fourth-place in the Premier League table. The Reds are four points behind league leaders Chelsea and two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has managed to turn things around at Arsenal. The Gunners lost their first three games of the Premier League season. Arsenal seem to be headed in the right direction under the management of the Spaniard and have the capacity to upset Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @MaddockMirror] 🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Jordan Henderson will be given the all clear for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Jordan Henderson will be given the all clear for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal. #awlive [@MaddockMirror] https://t.co/Zva94MyAqZ

A victory over Liverpool could prove to be a massive boost for Arsenal and the club's supporters

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League

Arsenal have been steadily improving under the management of Mikel Arteta this season. He has managed to develop a number of young promising players including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Sambi Lokonga, and Ben White this season.

afcstuff @afcstuff Albert Sambi Lokonga on Arteta: “The manager speaks to me a lot. I like that, but he doesn’t let me rest. I was told that he’d said that my integration & my performances impressed him. Good, but next year, he’ll see an even better Sambi!” [RTBF] #afc Albert Sambi Lokonga on Arteta: “The manager speaks to me a lot. I like that, but he doesn’t let me rest. I was told that he’d said that my integration & my performances impressed him. Good, but next year, he’ll see an even better Sambi!” [RTBF] #afc https://t.co/6KB2Z01BFV

Arsenal have, however, been unable to produce the goods against the Premier League's 'top six' in recent years. A victory over Liverpool at Anfield would be a massive statement of intent from Arsenal. It would give the club's supporters reason to believe the Gunners can contend for a Champions League place this season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be keen to close the gap on leaders Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side have won just two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy