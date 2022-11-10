Jamie Carragher says ex-Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni is a 'younger version' of Real Madrid legend

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said that Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is a younger version of Manchester United star Casemiro. The Englishman said so while previewing the Champions League clash between the two sides on The Overlap.

The Reds have drawn Real Madrid in the Round of 16 in the draw on Monday (November 7). The first leg will be played at Anfield on February 21, while the return leg will be at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15.

Real Madrid appear to have the upper hand in the tie. The Spanish giants outclassed their Premier League rivals in recent face-offs. That includes the 2018 and 2022 finals.

Carragher added that it was indeed a tough draw for Jurgen Klopp's men:

“I think from Liverpool’s point of view it isn’t a great draw," the Englishman said on Overlap. "Real Madrid have almost had our number in the past few years. If you go back to the final I was convinced Liverpool would win and I think they were a better team than Real Madrid. But in a one-off game they won the final,” he added.

Carragher added on Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, whom Liverpool missed out in the summer. The former England defender said that the Frenchman is a young version of former Los Blancos and current Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

He said:

“Now with Tchouameni, a midfielder they brought in who Liverpool wanted, they let Casemiro go, but he’s a younger version, and I think Liverpool aren’t the same. I think Madrid may be a touch better than the final last season while Liverpool aren’t the same.”

Midfield battle could decide outcome of Liverpool and Real Madrid's clash

Aurelien Tchouameni will come up against the Reds in the Champions League in February.

Liverpool's struggles in the center of the pitch this season is quite glaring and has been one of the factors behind their poor start to the season.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner having struggled with fitness issues this season, the Reds have found it difficult to impress inmidfield.

However, Los Blancos continue to have one of the best midfield setups in European football. Veterans like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are still running riot for Los Blancos at the centre, while young guns like Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Edouardo Camavinga are also firing on all cylinders.

That could play a key role in the outcome of the tie.

