Jamie Carragher snubs Gary Neville while picking favorite Manchester United player of all-time

Jamie Carragher took a cheeky dig at Sky Sports co-host Gary Neville when told to pick his favorite Manchester United player of all time.

Carragher's Twitter bio reads: "Former Liverpool FC yard dog, now annoying Gary Neville on Sky Sports". When an opportunity opened up to rile up the former Manchester United man, Carragher was more than happy to oblige.

To mark the 25th anniversary since marking his debut against Middlesbrough, the 43-year-old invited fans for a quick Q&A.

One fan asked the former Liverpool defender: "Who is your favorite Manchester United player of all time (you can say Gary Neville)?"

Carragher's response might leave Neville feeling upset.

He said: "Roy Keane."

Carragher and Neville were bitter rivals whenever Liverpool played Manchester United. But they have forged a close relationship since they started working together in 2013 as pundits.

The former Liverpool man told the Independent in 2018 regarding Neville:

"When he was playing I didn't like him. "I think we were both very similar in what we were for our clubs. We weren't the superstar player. We had Steven Gerrard and [United] had David Beckham or Eric Cantona. We were the solid citizens of our clubs."

Carragher added:

"Both defenders, and we know how it works, the attackers can win you the game but the defenders can lose you the game, and our job was to make sure we didn't lose the game."

He also addressed their current relationship after hanging up the boots:

"He went into punditry three or four years before me. He's been a revelation, he's been absolutely brilliant. We were put together and I wouldn't say we had much a relationship before that. As players we mixed at England but not too much, I wouldn't say. But now we do, we're never off the phone to each other."

Carragher did not comment on another Manchester United defender

Carragher does not only target former Manchester United defenders but also current Liverpool players such as Van Dijk

The retired defender was asked a host of other questions. But he declined to respond to a question concerning former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinard.

He was asked: "Who is better defender Terry or Ferdinand?"

Carragher refused to answer the question.

Carranger also did not respond when tasked with naming the best defender he had ever watched play.

𝐅𝐍. @footnut @Carra23 Who is the best CB you've ever watched play regardless of their careers? @Carra23 Who is the best CB you've ever watched play regardless of their careers?

The pundit, who famously never won the Premier League, has been accused of being jealous of Virgil van Dijk's success at Liverpool.

In June 2021, he said compared to Van Dijk, he loved Manchester City's Ruben Dias more. Carragher recently slammed the Oranje defender's display after Liverpool drew 2-2 with Chelsea on January 2.

He told Sky Sports:

"Liverpool’s centre-backs always stay in line with each other. You never see them come around the back and cover the other one. The reason Virgil van Dijk can’t get across is because initially he is walking. He’s not on his toes, he is walking and then the gap between him and Konate is just too big and he’s never going to get there.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Sol 🤌 @LfcSol @footnut @Carra23 He's so jealous of VVD being twice the player he ever was, that's why he kept saying Dias is better than VVD @footnut @Carra23 He's so jealous of VVD being twice the player he ever was, that's why he kept saying Dias is better than VVD

Edited by Diptanil Roy