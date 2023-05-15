Jamie Carragher snubs Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag as he names 9 candidates for Premier League Manager of the Season award

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher excluded Manchester United's Erik ten Hag from his list of candidates for the Premier League Manager of the Season award.

Carragher heaped praise on Brighton & Hove Albion after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday, May 14. Goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, and Pervis Estupinan secured a big win for the visitors.

It was yet another scintillating performance from Roberto de Zerbi's side, who look set to secure a place in the European competitions for next season. After the game, Carragher heaped praise on Brighton and claimed De Zerbi could win the Manager of the Season award.

He tweeted:

"What a performance from Brighton yet again today, their manager could be manager of the season. Has there ever been so many candidates for that award?!!"

Carragher then listed out nine managers who he believes can win the award this season but snubbed Manchester United's Erik ten Hag:

"Pep [Guardiola], [Mikel] Arteta, [Eddie] Howe, De Zerbi, [Unai] Emery, [Thomas] Frank, [Gary] O’Neil, [Marco] Silva, [Julen] Lopetegui"

Ten Hag has led a major transformation at Old Trafford in his first season in the English top flight. Manchester United finished the 2021-22 season with their lowest-ever Premier League points tally (58) in sixth place.

They are currently fourth with 66 points. With just three games remaining, the Red Devils look set to qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they sit four points ahead of Liverpool.

Ten Hag has also won the most number of matches in a debut season with Manchester United, with 38 wins across competitions.

It's worth noting, however, that some of the candidates Carragher mentioned have also had stellar seasons.

Eddie Howe has guided Newcastle United to third place in the table. Thomas Frank and Marco Silva have done admirable jobs to help Brentford and Fulham respectively sit in the top half of the standings.

Julen Lopetegui and Gary O'Neill have saved Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth respectively from relegation after dismal starts under their old managers.

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's win over Wolves

Manchester United ended their two-game losing streak by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, May 13. Goals from Anthony Martial and the returning Alejandro Garnacho secured a confidence-boosting win for the Red Devils.

After the game, Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on his side bouncing back, saying (via manutd.com):

"We had to bounce back. We had two defeats, individual mistakes, with no energy. So we played slow. Today. we had to win and we did it. I think we played a quite good game. Hot weather and the circumstances, but the players dealt with it."

Manchester United will next face AFC Bournemouth away on May 20. They will then host Chelsea on May 25 before ending their campaign against Fulham at home on May 28.

