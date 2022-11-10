Jamie Carragher takes another swipe at Manchester United legend Gary Neville for Cristiano Ronaldo handshake snub

Former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher has hilariously teased Gary Neville about his snub from Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo embarrassingly blanked his former Manchester United teammate Neville ahead of the Red Devils’ 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on October 30. The Portuguese proceeded to shake the hands of other on-field pundits but swiftly moved past Neville to rejoin his teammates for warm-up drills ahead of kickoff against West Ham.

Fantasy5 @Fantasy5Jackpot



Neville blanked by Ronaldo Neville blanked by Ronaldo 😬😂https://t.co/wD3AWvPsPl

Carragher, who was on the receiving end of an identical snub from Ronaldo in August, teased Neville about the incident on The Overlap Debate. Discussing Ronaldo’s possible departure from Manchester United, Neville said (via the Mirror):

“Do you know what I really hope about Cristiano if he has played his last Manchester Utd game?”

His question gave Carragher an opening to come up with the following quip:

“He shakes your hand?”

The hilarious jibe left the audience in splits, and they thoroughly enjoyed it when Neville simulated a prayer stance and said:

“Please Cristiano.”

Carragher piled on, saying:

“You bottled that one didn't you? Come on!”

Neville then reminded Carragher of his own snub, saying:

“Have you seen your clip?”

Carragher mockingly claimed that he did not mind, as Ronaldo was not his friend. The former defender added:

“I don't mind, he's not my mate. He's your mate!”

Insisting that he also did not share a friendship with the superstar, Neville stated:

“He's not my mate!”

Carragher ended the exchange with another smart quip. He jokingly said:

“He's not now.”

Neville and Ronaldo shared the dressing room at Manchester United for six long years between 2003 and 2009. They won three Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy together, amongst other honors.

Gary Neville urges Cristiano Ronaldo to speak about Manchester United situation

Before Carragher engaged him in a little banter, Neville was going to share his thoughts about what Cristiano Ronaldo should do. After the little to-and-fro, Neville returned to the topic and claimed that the superstar was due a heart-to-heart conversation, adding that no one had heard from him for a long time.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 100th Kevin De Bruyne has been ranked as the best player in the world on Football Manager 2023.Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 100th Kevin De Bruyne has been ranked as the best player in the world on Football Manager 2023.Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked 100th 😳 https://t.co/Z8YHrMZeIu

Neville stated:

“No seriously, do you know I think he should do? I think he should actually speak.

“No one has heard him speak for six months. You don't hear from him.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has played 16 games for Manchester United this season, scoring only thrice and claiming three assists across competitions.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes