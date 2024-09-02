Jamie Carragher takes cheeky dig at Gary Neville on social media after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher aimed a sly dig at former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville on his X account. The comment came after the Reds managed to comfortably defeat the Manchester side 3-0 in the Premeir League on Sunday (September 1).

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half (35') and doubled his team's lead three minutes before the interval. In the second period, Mohamed Salah netted in the 56th minute to well and truly put the game out of the reach of Erik ten Hag's men.

After the match, Carragher posted a video of Neville breaking down the Liverpool midfield, which consisted of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. In the video, the 46-year-old ex-centre-back asks his Sky Sports colleague as to whether he would swap the midfields of these teams.

Neville seemingly decides to stay away from answering this query. Following Manchester United's latest defeat, Carragher wrote on X:

"I'm still waiting for @GNev2 answer."

Carragher looked to have hinted at the poor midfield performances of the Red Devils in this match. Experienced Brazil star Casemiro was taken off at half-time following his uninspiring display in the first 45.

Manchester United have gotten off to a poor start to the new season, losing two of their first three league matches. They're 14th in the league standings, with their only win coming via a late strike against Fulham on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are up and running, ensuring a 100% win record heading into the international break. Arne Slot and Co. are second on the table, level on points with leaders Manchester City.

Gary Neville reacts to Casemiro's performance in Manchester United v Liverpool

Casemiro warming up

Gary Neville believes Casemiro may have lost his confidence following his performance in Manchester United's 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

The Brazilian was the one who lost the ball for the first two goals, leading to his substitution at half-time. Theorizing about what has happened to the former Real Madrid man, Neville told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Casemrio for a player of such experience, the amount of times he gives the ball away in dangerous areas. I would go as far as saying Casemiro has lost his confidence a bit."

With Manuel Ugarte's arrival at Old Trafford, Casemiro's game time is far from guaranteed. We could see the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder partner with Kobbie Mainoo in future matches.

