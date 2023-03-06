Jamie Carragher takes a cheeky dig at Manchester United legend Gary Neville following Liverpool's win over the Red Devils

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has taken a jibe at Manchester United legend Gary Neville for his comments prior to the encounter between the Merseyside outfit and the Red Devils over the weekend (5 March).

Neville live-streamed a video on Instagram before the match with another Liverpool player Graeme Souness. When asked whether he was nervous about the away fixture at Anfield, the former Manchester United right-back told Souness:

"I'm not nervous, I've never been more relaxed coming here in the last nine years as a Manchester United fan. This bunch are tough."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23



Neville certainly had to eat his words as Liverpool proceeded to carry out a 7-0 thrashing of the Red Devils. Carragher was unforgiving of his colleague for his statements.

The former Reds defender sarcastically wrote on Twitter:

"What a season @GNev2 is having! Arsenal have got no leaders, people just take the ball off Messi now, Liverpool didn’t even play well……."

Carragher was referring to Neville's comments after the match, where he suggested that Liverpool had a rather underwhelming performance, despite putting seven past his former club.

The Reds started the 2022-23 Premier League season in worrying form as Jurgen Klopp's side found themselves moving further away from the top six. However, Liverpool now seem to have recovered some of their better form.

Following their victory over United, the Merseyside outfit are fifth in the league table, only three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They have a game in hand as well, which means Klopp's men are within arm's reach of the Champions League spots.

"You know what this game can do to you" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United after 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane laid into his former club for their performance against the Reds. Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo each bagged a brace in the encounter while Roberto Firmino scored once against United on Sunday.

Keane seemed to believe that Erik ten Hag's side were complacent following their triumph in the Carabao Cup. The Englishman told Sky Sports:

"The thing I'm always wary of with Man United, they won the cup last week, a lot of celebration and of course I'd never begrudge a team of that. But they turned up against West Ham, I'm at the game, and the circus is back in town at Man United."

He added:

"I was always wary of that as a player there: Keeping an eye on people, don't get carried away because you know what this game can do to you. I see the players come here today in the second half, having a laugh and a joke. They're 1-0 down at Anfield and they're having a laugh and a joke with the Anfield staff, the goalkeeping coach. I don't like to see all that rubbish."

Despite their brutal loss to the Reds, Manchester United remain third in the standings with a four-point lead over Spurs.

