Jamie Carragher talks about England's realistic targets at Euro 2020

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has said a semi-final finish for England at Euro 2020 would be considered an outstanding result for the Three Lions.

As always, England's expectations going into a major tournament are high. Following a successful campaign at the 2018 World Cup (where they reached the semifinals), English fans are expecting something similar if not better at Euro 2020.

However, Jamie Carragher insists England fans should not raise the bar on expectations as it might result in disappointment. Carragher suggests that semi-final appearances at Euro 2020 should be considered a success. In his article with the Telegraph, Carragher said:

“‘Reaching the semi-final would represent a good performance,’ is the most frequent observation, suggesting the nation has learnt from those years of setting its sights too high, later deflated by the ‘failure’ to win."4

Carragher feels English fans need to be realistic.

“We may need another reality check. Making the last four of the European championships will require an outstanding performance, so the nation would be wise to remind itself of England’s current standing and the challenge ahead before over-optimism takes hold."

Carragher believes France, Belgium and Portugal have better squads than England at Euro 2020

Jamie Carragher believes England should be considered outsiders for Euro 2020. The former Liverpool defender says the quality of France, Belgium and Portugal is at a different level which gives them the upper hand. Carragher said:

“France and Belgium possess more world class players in all positions. The holders, Portugal, are better than they were in 2016, adding Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Bernado Silva to their line-up."

Carragher also feels that Spain and Germany are still European powerhouses.

“Spain and Germany are not what they were in 2012 and 2014, but remain powerhouses. Italy are my dark horses under Roberto Mancini, heading into the tournament unbeaten in 27 fixtures.”

Jamie Carragher pointed out that the England players' involvement in two European club finals as a potential issue for Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2020. Due to their involvement in the Champions League as well as the Europa League finals, the players joined the England duty late, hampering preparations for Euro 2020. Carragher wrote:

"Although other countries can argue key players joined their squads late or nursing injuries, as many as seven likely England starters played in the Champions League final. Another three were in the Manchester United Europa League squad.

Carragher feels England's warm-up games were a waste of time due to selection problems.

"That made England’s warm-up games a waste of time, Southgate in the unprecedented position of being unable to select a line-up resembling that which will kick off the tournament."

