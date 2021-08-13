“I think something will happen" - Jamie Carragher talks about Liverpool's transfer possibilities 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged the Kopites to believe in manager Jurgen Klopp and club owners Fenway Sports Group regarding any transfer activities in the coming few weeks.

According to the 43-year-old, the Reds will sign at least one more player before the transfer window shuts in three weeks' time. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said:

“I think something will happen. “I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those. I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at."

Despite the lack of new transfer activities at Anfield, Liverpool have spent big on renewing contracts for important first-team players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Fabinho.

Carragher continued:

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic, and they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay. Am I surprised there haven’t been more incomings? I think we are at the stage now where we trust the operation of Liverpool under FSG, Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp.”

Jamie Carragher on transfers:



“I think something will happen. I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those.” #awlive [liverpool echo] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 12, 2021

Jamie Carragher wants fans to trust the Liverpool model

Jamie Carragher has urged fans to trust the Liverpool model. According to the former defender, however, there are certain things the Reds wouldn't do in the transfer market:

“I understand why fans are looking at other clubs and wondering why Liverpool aren’t doing more in the market. But there are certain things that other clubs do that Liverpool wouldn’t. Liverpool wouldn’t buy a striker for £100m who was 28. They just wouldn’t do that. It’s not their model, and we have to trust the model."

As things stand, Ibrahima Konate is Liverpool's only signing in the transfer window. The French U-21 international cost the Reds £36 million from RB Leipzig.

Jamie Carragher believes signing Konate has made Liverpool's defense one of the best in the Premier League. He said:

“Manchester United had some glaring areas that they needed to improve, and I don’t think Liverpool have obvious areas like that – the only one was centre-back, and by bringing in Ibrahima Konate you could argue Liverpool are stronger at centre-back than any other club in the Premier League right now.”

Jamie Carragher: “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if Liverpool didn’t bring in a midfielder or a forward, although personally I’d like to see another attacking player, but maybe that could be Harvey Elliott who has impressed me in pre-season.” #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/NUjq5btF7V — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 12, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh