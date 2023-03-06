Jamie Carragher taunts Gary Neville as Liverpool run riot in 7-0 demolition of Manchester United

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mocked Manchester United icon Gary Neville after Jurgen Klopp's team hammered Erik ten Hag's bunch at Anfield. The Premier League clash ended in a 7-0 scoreline in favor of the Reds on Sunday, 5 March.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez, all scored a brace each. Roberto Firmino added another. Carragher didn't let go of the opportunity to poke fun at his fellow pundit. He posted an image of him smiling and Neville looking frustrated on social media.

Manchester United were the consensus favorites heading into the contest. Hence, the result is shocking to some extent. They retained their third spot in the league table despite the loss. The Red Devils currently have 49 points on the board from 25 matches.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are now fifth in the Premier League with 52 points in 25 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his team's attacking performance against Manchester United

All three of Liverpool's attackers, Gakpo, Nunez, and Salah were sublime against Manchester United. While Salah has been the team's attacking leader for years now, the other two recently joined the club.

Nunez arrived in the summer and Gakpo in January. When quizzed whether he liked the front three's performance against United, Klopp replied (via the Reds' official website):

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. In a way I think everybody saw how good the boys can be. I think nobody was in doubt about Darwin’s future impact when he settles because he is a real force of nature. Cody plays in the most difficult area of the pitch against a man-marking side which is super-tricky, but how he keeps himself on his feet there and has the overview of everybody else."

He added:

"Mo is Mo, midfielders around. Harvey played a top game the other night against Wolves, had the highest counter-pressing outcome of any player in the Premier League this season so if that is not a qualification for starting again then I don’t know one, to be honest, and is for us super-important on the ball as well."

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! https://t.co/aRR2n5Ss8l

The Reds are set to face Bournemouth on the road next on March 11. United have a Europa League round of 16 first-leg showdown against Real Betis coming up on March 11.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes