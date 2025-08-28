Jamie Carragher trolls Gary Neville after embarrassing Manchester United cup loss to Grimsby Town by sharing prediction video

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher trolled colleague Gary Neville following Manchester United's humiliating defeat to Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup Second Round on Wednesday, August 27. The Red Devils came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire.

However, the Mariners had the last laugh in the penalties, winning 12-11 to knock the Premier League giants out of the tournament. Interestingly, it was the first time that Manchester United were defeated by a fourth-tier club in their history.

Following the game, Carragher engaged in banter with Red Devils legend Gary Neville. The former Liverpool man took to X to share a video of Neville expressing his optimism after his former side's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on opening day this campaign.

Neville is seen speaking to Sky Sports host Dave Jones in the clip, where he backs Manchester United to surprise a lot of people this season.

“It’s a late change but I think there’s a bit of science [behind it]. Last season I remember watching Chelsea in the first game of the season and, at that point, no one had Chelsea finishing in the top four or five and I watched them against City and I thought I saw something. I thought, 'That’s not bad, that, that will do damage this season and that’s a good team',” said Neville.

He continued:

“And when I watched United yesterday [against Arsenal], I thought the performance was very good. I think they’ll get a goalkeeper, I absolutely am banking on it. They’ll not make the mistake of not getting a goalkeeper.”

He concluded:

“When they bring a goalkeeper in and you’ve got those players up front that they had yesterday [against Arsenal] with that backline, I think with the free weeks they’ve got, no Champions League or Europa League, I think Manchester United will surprise people.”

The Red Devils have registered two defeats and one draw from their three games this season and next face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30.

Is Ruben Amorim questioning his Manchester United future after Wednesday's defeat?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has hinted that he could be having doubts about his future following the defeat to Grimsby Town. Speaking after the game, as cited by The Athletic, Amorim insisted that something had to change.

“I think the players spoke really loudly about what they want today. Something has to change, and you’re not going to change 22 players again. It’s hard to face everything. We move to the next game, then we have time to decide things,” he said,

Ruben Amorim has registered 16 wins and 17 defeats from 45 games since taking charge at Old Trafford in November last year. Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

