Jamie Carragher urges national team manager to assess if Manchester United star is "mentally right" ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has urged England manager Gareth Southgate to assess whether Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is mentally prepared for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The pundit concurred with criticism of Maguire's performance in his national outfit's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

The centre-half lost possession in the box and gave away a penalty to Germany after a clumsy challenge on Jamal Musiala. Ilkay Gundogan capitalized on the England international's mistake and found the back of the net from the spot.

Column Harry Maguire going from team of the tournament at Euro21 to a figure of ridicule. Has his position become untenable in the England team?

Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph (via TEAMtalk):

“Unfortunately for Maguire, we may already be at that stage. Criticism of his performance against Germany is valid and justified. And Southgate must assess if Maguire is mentally right for a World Cup, able to show he can put all the issues behind him."

He added:

“In the past, it is something Maguire has struggled with. How can the manager make such a big call before the opening game against Iran unless Maguire is playing for his club?”

Maguire had a poor 2021/22 season with Manchester United despite registering 30 appearances in the Premier League. The former Leicester City defender has been unstable at the back for the Red Devils amid a steep decline in form that began last campaign.

United manager Erik ten Hag has largely favored Lisandro Martinez over the England international this term, exacerbating his struggles. Maguire has only featured in five games across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Carragher defends Southgate's decision to start Manchester United defender in Nations League games

The former Reds defender advised Southgate to re-evaluate Harry Maguire's place in England's starting XI for the World Cup. However, he still defended the Three Lions manager's decision to start the Manchester United centre-back against Italy and Germany.

"When I watched Maguire in the last two games, I felt sorry for him.."

Carragher wrote in the aforementioned Telegraph column:

"It is understandable Gareth Southgate stood by him for the Italy and Germany games. I agreed with that decision. He needed to have a close look at him and see if he could get him up to speed having played so little for United."

He added:

"It is also a reflection of England’s limited options. There is a shortage of quality England centre-backs. Regardless of the names being put forward as Maguire replacements over the last few weeks. That’s why Southgate is desperate for Maguire to come good again.”

