Jamie O’Hara claims Liverpool ‘look solid’ whenever they play without 24-year-old star in their line-up

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Liverpool's defense has looked much better in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old has copped plenty of criticism over the last couple of months following a dismal start to the season. His side has kept only two clean sheets in the nine matches he has started, with teams in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League attacking his flank.

Alexander-Arnold picked up an ankle injury during the Reds' 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on October 9. This made him miss their 7-1 Champions League win over Rangers. The right-back recovered to make a substitute appearance in their 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday (October 16) as well.

Speaking after Liverpool's victory over City, O'Hara said on talkSPORT:

“One thing I would say is they look a lot more stronger defensively without Trent in the team. I just look at Liverpool and what they need to do this season – have they lost their spark – they haven’t been good defensively…”

The former midfielder, who was part of the last Tottenham team to win a major trophy (2007-08 EFL Cup), continued:

“All of a sudden Trent picked up a bit of a knock, came out of the team, they beat Rangers 7-1 and Man City 1-0 and you think defensively they actually look good again, they look solid.”

Apart from his defensive vulnerabilities, it is also worth noting that Alexander-Arnold's offensive output has dipped this term. The Englishman has provided no assists in 12 appearances across all competitions after laying out 19 assists in 47 games last season.

How did Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement fare for Liverpool against Manchester City?

Not many backed Liverpool to beat Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, with the two teams starting the season in contrasting fashion.

The Reds had won just five of their 13 fixtures across all competitions, including just two of their nine Premier League games. City, meanwhile, were unbeaten after 13 games across all competitions with 10 wins and three draws.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men ground out a 1-0 home win. Mohamed Salah's goal on the breakaway in the 76th minute was the decider, but their defense that withstood City's star-studded attack deserved plenty of credit too.

Liverpool looked particularly solid down their right flank. Joe Gomez and James Milner, filling in for Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively, were immense.

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



#LIVMCI James Milner has had his critics this season, but he left it all on the pitch this evening and deserves his flowers for that performance James Milner has had his critics this season, but he left it all on the pitch this evening and deserves his flowers for that performance 👏#LIVMCI https://t.co/DRvU4b0v4h

Milner dealt superbly with Phil Foden and ended the game with three tackles, a block and four clearances, while winning six of his seven duels. Gomez, meanwhile, complemented the veteran superbly to finish with six clearances, three tackles, an interception and four successful duels (as per Sofascore).

