Jamie Redknapp delivers honest verdict on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after loss to Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie Redknapp was surprised by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's comments after Spurs beat them 3-0 in the Premier League on May 12. The Spanish manager blamed referee Paul Tierney after the game but Redknapp believes the decisions made by the referee were correct.

Tottenham opened the scoring through Harry Kane via a penalty after Cedric Soares pushed Heung-Min Son inside the penalty box. Later, Rob Holding was booked for fouling Son for the third time in the first 26 minutes of the game. The Englishman then received a second yellow for blocking Son with a raised forearm/elbow.

Arteta was clearly unhappy with these decisions. The Arsenal gaffer felt the game was "destroyed" by the referee and he would be suspended for six months if he voiced what he felt.

However, Redknapp couldn't understand these comments from the Gunners manager and said on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“I genuinely don’t understand where he’s coming from. What Rob Holding did, he could’ve got booked earlier, I don’t see where he’s coming from. For the penalty, he should be saying to his right-back: ‘What are you doing?'”

Incidentally, it was the 13th red card the Gunners have received since Arteta took over as manager in 2019.

After the red card, it was all Tottenham as they added another through Kane in the first half. Son then completed the scoring with a neat finish early in the second half.

The win took Spurs within just one point of fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table, with just two matches to go.

Tottenham and Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures

The race for the fourth spot is set to go down to the wire. With just one point separating the two sides, it's still anyone's game.

The Gunners will next play against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Monday, April 17. They will then finish off their campaign at home against Everton on May 22.

Tottenham, meanwhile, face Burnley at home on Sunday, May 15 before traveling to Norwich City on the final day (May 22).

On paper, both teams should win both their respective matches, which will take the Gunners into the Champions League next season. However, with both sides' inconsistencies this season, it is still very much in the balance.

