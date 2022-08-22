Jamie Redknapp lavishes praise on 'strong' and 'mature' Arsenal star after Gunners' win over Bournemouth

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has lauded Arsenal centre-back William Saliba after his defensive masterclass in his team's recent 3-0 win over Bournemouth away from home.

Saliba joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in the summer of 2019. He has established himself as one of the first names in Mikel Arteta's teamsheet this season. He has started for his club in all three Premier League games this season.

During Arsenal's victorious trip to Dean Court on August 20, the 21-year-old scored his first goal for the north London outfit. In the process, he helped his team register their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



100% pass accuracy

100% shot accuracy

100% long ball accuracy

83 touches

75 passes completed

5x possession won

2 clearances

2 tackles

2 interceptions

2 duels won

1 shot

1 goal



What a performance.



William Saliba vs. Bournemouth:

100% pass accuracy
100% shot accuracy
100% long ball accuracy
83 touches
75 passes completed
5x possession won
2 clearances
2 tackles
2 interceptions
2 duels won
1 shot
1 goal

What a performance.

Speaking to Mirror, Redknapp pointed out how Saliba has grown into a mature player following his loan spells in France. He said:

"If you look at it, when you've got Fofana looking like he's going to Chelsea they've offered £80 million and they were a defensive partnership – I think at Saint-Etienne where they both did really well."

He continued:

"The two of them are just such thoroughbreds they read the game so well, classy on the ball. Going away has helped him grow as a player and the Premier League is so unforgiving but he’s learned, strong and such a mature player."

Saliba, who was named the 'Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year' last season while on loan at Marseille, has replaced Ben White in the right centre-back role at the Emirates. So far, he has won 73.3 per cent of his defensive duels and 62.5 per cent of his aerial duels.

Arsenal host Fulham on Saturday (August 27) hoping o extend their triumphant start to their Premier League campaign.

Arsenal @Arsenal

Three Premier League points.

Three Premier League wins.



#BOUARS Three Premier League goals.Three Premier League points.Three Premier League wins. Three Premier League goals. Three Premier League points. Three Premier League wins.#BOUARS https://t.co/lcwZHPI1xr

Martin Odegaard on Arsenal's perfect start to season

Speaking to Mirror, Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was delighted bout his team's perfect start to their Premier League campaign. He said:

"It has been a good start – especially compared to last season. It looks a bit better this time! But we have to stay calm and keep working hard. We have improved so much and it's a bit strange to think it's only one year ago [that Arsenal lost their first three games]. I feel like it's a long time ago."

He continued:

"Since then we worked so hard in training to improve the way we play, to improve all the basics in our game. We understand each other a lot better. I think the system works really well, everyone understands their job on the pitch... and of course, we have signed some good players as well, so that helps."

At this stage last season, the Gunners had lost all three games to languish at the foot of the standings.

