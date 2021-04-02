Jamie Redknapp makes interesting prediction for Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal will take on Liverpool this weekend and pundits around the world are making their predictions for the fixture. According to Jamie Redknapp, the clash between the two sides will end in a draw.

Arsenal and Liverpool have not been at their best this season and are struggling to qualify for European football. The Reds are 7th in the league table and will drop down to 8th if Everton win or draw their match in hand. On the other hand, the Gunners are 9th in the table after picking up just 42 points from their 29 games.

Jamie Redknapp was discussing the two teams on the Sky Sports podcast when he predicted a draw for the weekend fixture.

"This is a really hard one to predict. I can see a draw. You don't get the feeling with Liverpool right now that they can go somewhere and get a clean sheet. Arsenal, in the bigger games, have had huge success and played really well. They would have wanted to play Liverpool straight away after the momentum of that West Ham comeback," said Redknapp.

"I can see some goals in this game. I'm not sure either side are defensively sound enough to keep a clean sheet or keep it tight. So I'm going for a draw and I think it will be close. Liverpool will always cause problems going forward. This could well be the defining week in Liverpool's season as they look to keep their top-four hopes alive," Redknapp predicted.

Arsenal have a good record against Liverpool at home

Arsenal won 2-1 when they met Liverpool last season will looking to win back-to-back home games against The Reds for the first time since 2015. The records do not favor Liverpool as they have won just twice at the Emirates while drawing and losing 9 games each.

The clashes between these two sides have been filled with goals, with a record 166 goals scored in this fixture – most in Premier League history. The fixture has also seen 6 hat-tricks – another Premier League record.