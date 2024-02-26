Jamie Redknapp provides worrying update to Liverpool fans about Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool midfielder turned television pundit Jamie Redknapp provided a worrying update regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold following the Reds' Carabao Cup triumph against Chelsea. The Reds managed to overcome Mauricio Pochettino's side, with their skipper Virgil van Dijk scoring the winner in the 118th minute after the game finished 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's side did exceptionally well to secure a victory against Chelsea in the League Cup final despite the wealth of talent not available for selection. Liverpool headed into the game with as many as ten senior players out with injuries, and the count went up to 12 after the game.

With the Merseyside giants still fighting for three more trophies this season, things look quite worrying for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp has had to turn to academy players with so many first-team players on the treatment table.

Redknapp has now come up with an update that will further aggravate the worries of Liverpool fans. The former England international midfielder has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold still looks far from returning from injury, having spotted the 25-year-old wearing a knee brace. Speaking on Sky Sports’ live broadcast of the game, Redknapp said, as quoted by Rousing the Kop:

“I noticed Trent was in a knee brace earlier on, so he doesn’t look like he’s going to be back any time soon."

Thanks to his unparalleled creativity and vision, Alexander-Arnold is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp's system. The Englishman has scored twice and produced ten assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season.

The Liverpool vice-captain returned from a knee injury in January but was once again sidelined for the same issue. Conor Bradley has done well in his absence, but there is no denying that Alexander-Arnold will be a major miss if he is sidelined for an extended period.

Former Liverpool superstar does not regret moving to Barcelona

Former Liverpool superstar Philippe Coutinho has claimed that he has no regrets over his move to Barcelona. The Brazil international joined the Catalan giants in January 2018 for a huge reported transfer fee of an initial £105 million, rising to £142 million with add-ons, but struggled to live up to his price tag.

However, Coutinho has insisted that he does not regret joining the Blaugrana. He insisted that he gave his all for his dream club, but things did not work out. The Al-Duhail star told Sport, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“Do I regret joining Barça? No. At no time. Things didn’t go as I imagined, as people expected, as I expected because I am the first to demand myself in the field, I tell myself that I have to give more in the field, etc.”

The former Liverpool attacker added:

“I tried everything, I have always been very professional and I do not regret anything. It was always my dream to play for Barça. I enjoyed it, I was able to meet many people, and win titles and it will always be in the history of my life.”

Coutinho made only 106 appearances for Barcelona, finding the back of the net 25 times while producing 14 assists. He won four trophies during his time at Camp Nou, including two La Liga titles.

Before joining Barcelona, Coutinho had a five-year stint at Liverpool, where he became a fan favorite. He made 201 appearances for the Reds, scoring 54 times while producing 45 assists.