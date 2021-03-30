FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Powerhouse Japan steamroll Mongolia in staggering 14-0 win

Japan came close to equaling their all-time highest winning scoreline of 15-0 as they powered past Mongolia in Tuesday evening's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier in Chiba prefecture.

The Samurai Blue dominated throughout and eased their way to a staggering 14-0 victory. Hajime Moriyasu's men maintain their 100% record with 0 goals conceded at this stage in the AFC 2nd Qualifying Round.

Japan fielded an array of formidable talent. European stars such as Liverpool's Takumi Minamino, SV Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako and Sampdoria's Maya Yoshida all made the trip back to their home country for the international break.

The Samurai Blue took the lead after 13 minutes of playing time as Ken Matsubara pulled back a low cross to the edge of the box for Minamino to fire past the keeper.

Wave after wave of attack persisted as Japan looked to achieve a convincing victory over their Group F opponents. Mongolian defenders failed to track their opponents in important areas as high through balls over the top came thick and fast.

The first half came to a close with Japan leading Mongolia 5-0. Goals from Minamino, Osako, Kamada, Morita and an own goal from Khash-Erdene Tuyaa sealed a comfortable lead for the Samurai Blue.

Japan almost tripled the scoreline in the second half, from 5-0 to 14-0

Goals kept coming as the second half got underway, with Osako bagging his second of the match at the 55 minute mark. Substitutes Sho Inagaki and Kyogo Furuhashi came in and each claimed a brace, along with Genk forward Junya Ito.

Partizan Belgrade forward Takuma Asano also found the net in injury time. Meanwhile, starting forward Yuya Osako completed his hat-trick just before the final whistle.

Special credit should be given to the Mongolian goalkeeper, Mönkh-Erdene Enkhtaivan, who pulled off some fine saves throughout the match. The Athletic 220 keeper withstood a barrage of thundering shots from the Japanese attack. The scoreline would have been even uglier had he not been switched on tonight.

Advertisement

Considering the gulf in quality, neither side can take too much away from this encounter. Mongolia were simply unable to control their opponents when not in possession and lacked the ability to create anything of worth.

With the majority of their squad playing in Europe, Japan are unlikely to view this as any kind of taste of things to come. This was, however, a useful opportunity for inexperienced players to cut their teeth and a chance to revitalize team chemistry.

Japan remain top of Group F and have all but secured progression to the next round.