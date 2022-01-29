Japan vs Thailand quarter-final preview, prediction, line-ups and more | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Defending champions Japan will square off against a COVID-plagued Thailand side in the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Southeast Asian side's plans have been disrupted as head coach Miyo Okamoto and several players will miss the match after testing positive.

However, assistant head coach Natsuko Todoroki has reiterated that Thailand will be ready for the all-important tie.

“Our situation is clear and we will play as long as we have the minimum 13 players and our warriors will give it their best for Thai Football and for the fans who have been so supportive," Todoroki said ahead of the match.

Japan started their campaign with a 5-0 victory against Myanmar. In the second group stage game, the Nadeshiko handed Vietnam a 3-0 drubbing. In the final Group C clash, Japan conceded a late equalizer and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against South Korea. With the draw, they bagged the top spot in the league phase.

Meanwhile, Thailand qualified as one of the two third-placed teams. They bounced back from a 1-0 loss to the Philippines in their Women's Asian Cup campaign opener with a 4-0 triumph against Indonesia in their second game. However, after a valiant showing against Australia, Thailand were defeated 2-1 in their final group match.

Japan vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Lineup

Japan: Sakiko Ikeda, Risa Shimizu, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai(c), Shiori Miyake, Asato Miyagawa, Hikaru Naomoto, Rin Sumida, Yuika Sugasawa, Mina Tanaka, Yui Hasegawa

Thailand: Waraporn Boonsing (GK), Kanchanaporn Saenkhun, Phonphirun Philawan, Silawan Intamee, Nipawan Panyosuk, Warunee Phetwiset, Nutwadee Pram-nak, Saowalak Pengngam, Orapin Waenngoen, Chatchawan Rodthong, Taneekarn Dangda.

Read more on the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 here.

Japan vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Telecast and Streams

Australia: Network 10.

India: EuroSport, JIO TV.

Japan: DAZN.

South Korea: TVING.

Vietnam: FPT Telecom, Vietnam Television.

Thailand: Eleven Sports.

Taiwan: ELTA TV.

Indonesia: MNC.

UK: FreeSports.

USA and Canada: CBS.

New Zealand: beIN Sports.

Live Streaming: Jio TV.

Japan vs Thailand AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Prediction

Given the COVID-19 outbreak in the Thailand camp, Japan will be the clear favorites going into the encounter. But with the added pressure of elimination in the knockouts, it could be a completely different ball game. Thailand will need a resilient defensive showing if they're to come out on top.

Prediction: Japan 3-0 Thailand

