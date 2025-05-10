Javier Mascherano breaks silence amid Lionel Messi 'frustration' claims at Inter Miami 

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has opened up on reports that Lionel Messi is frustrated with the recent run of results. The Herons have endured a mixed start to the new campaign and have already exited the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Ad

They lost both legs of the semifinal to Vancouver, with those games coinciding with a run of three consecutive defeats. They have since returned to winning ways in the league via a 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi, interestingly, found the back of the net in the game, while his goal also won the MLS Goal of the Matchday. However, the Argentinian cut an isolated figure after the game and was seen skipping the celebrations as he headed straight to the tunnel.

Ad

Trending

Speaking recently, as cited by TBR Football, Mascherano insisted that it is quite normal for La Pulga to be demanding of himself and his team.

"Leo is a competitive beast - it’s normal. Those of us who’ve known him for a long time understand how demanding he is, not only with himself but also with those around him," said Mascherano.

Ad

Messi has registered nine goals and three assists from 14 games across competitions this season. His contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year.

Will Lionel Messi sign a new deal with Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a 50% chance of signing a new deal with Inter Miami, according to Claro Sports journalist Jose Armando. The Argentine arrived at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023 as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Ad

La Pulga has since helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield, which, incidentally, are the first two trophies of the club's history. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been indispensable for the Florida-based club, but speculation is ripe regarding his next move.

Speaking recently, as cited by Athlon Sports, Armando added that Messi is yet to sign a new deal with Inter Miami.

"As of May 1, Lionel Messi has not signed a contract extension with Inter Miami. The same is true for [Jordi] Alba, [Sergio] Busquets, and [Luis] Suárez,” said Armando.

Inter Miami are fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference table after 10 games. The Herons will next face Minnesota in the league on Saturday, May 10, and can go to the top of the table with a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More