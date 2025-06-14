Javier Mascherano who coached Franco Mastantuono at Argentina U20 level makes feelings clear about midfielder joining Real Madrid

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has shared his thoughts on new Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono after the youngster completed a move to Spain. The highly sought-after Argentine teenager became the latest addition to Los Blancos after signing his contract to join them in August.
Mastantuono turned down interest from several top European sides including UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United to complete a dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The 17-year-old becomes the most expensive export from the Argentine top-flight, with River Plate set to receive his $45 million release clause in installments.
In an interview with Ole (via Tribal Football), former Argentina U-20 manager Mascherano praised the teenage star following his transfer to Real Madrid. He pointed out that the youngster has several qualities and characteristics to enjoy a successful stint in Europe but needs to show consistency.
"He is taking a big step. He is in one of the best teams you can be in the world, like River, but when clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona come looking for you, it is difficult to say no. I coached him in the Argentina U20 when I was the national team's coach. He's an incredible player, with many qualities and a very important mentality. He has all the characteristics to be successful in Europe. It will depend on him, over time, to maintain his level and demonstrate his value."
Real Madrid have made Mastantuono their third summer addition after Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Argentine youngster signed a six-year deal with the club until 2031, and will join them after featuring for River Plate in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Franco Mastantuono impressed Mascherano in the Argentina youth set-up and could show the world his worth during the Club World Cup. The teenager is his country's youngest-ever player, having made his debut against Chile earlier this month.
Real Madrid agree on contract extension with breakout star: Reports
Real Madrid have reached an agreement on terms for a new contract with centre-back Raul Asencio, as per reports. The Spanish defender enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, earning a place as a first-team regular in Carlo Ancelotti's final season in charge.
Journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has reported (via Madrid Universal) that Asencio has agreed to a six-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2031. The new deal will see the club remove his €50 million release clause and insert another much higher fee for the 22-year-old.
Asencio made 42 appearances for Los Blancos in the 2024-25 season, playing a key role after injuries ravaged the squad. The youngster has been at the club since 2017, when he joined from Las Palmas, and will likely start for Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup.