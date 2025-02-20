Javier Mascherano explains why it feels ‘normal’ to watch Lionel Messi score fantastic goal even in freezing conditions for Inter Miami

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has explained why it felt normal to see captain Lionel Messi find the net in style despite the conditions in Kansas City. The 37-year-old scored the only goal of the night to lift the Herons in their CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One first leg clash against Sporting KC.

Ad

The all-MLS clash, one of two in this round of the competition, was in danger of not going ahead due to freezing conditions in Kansas. The match had been pushed back by a day before eventually taking place in a two degree Fahrenheit temperature.

In his first official game as Inter Miami manager, Mascherano saw Lionel Messi bail out his side with a moment of pure brilliance at the Children's Mercy Park. After the game, the Argentine manager pointed out that while the forward scored a fantastic goal, it was a normal sight for people who know him well, seeing how regularly he does it in training.

Ad

Trending

“Fantastic [goal], I think maybe for the people that know him, it's normal because he did things like this or goals like this 1,000 times, but we are very lucky to have him in our team.”

Javier Mascherano led his Inter Miami side through their entire pre-season tour without tasting defeat as he made a solid start to life as manager of the club. The Herons found their way to battle to a crucial away win in their Champions Cup clash against Sporting KC as Sergio Busquets assisted Messi for the winner.

Ad

With one foot in the second round, the Herons will look to get the job done in much better weather conditions when they host Sporting KC on February 25. Prior to this, Mascherano will lead the side out for their first MLS game against New York City FC on February 22nd.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to crucial Champions Cup win

Reigning MLS MVP Lionel Messi continued to prove that age is just a number with another impressive display for Inter Miami in their 1-0 win over Sporting KC. The 37-year-old played in the coldest conditions of his career, but was not to be stopped from scoring the game's only goal.

Ad

Amid fears over his participation due to the weather, fans were relieved to see Messi emerge for the game with the rest of the Inter Miami squad. The Argentina international led by example, scoring a stunning goal in the 56th minute to break the deadlock in Kansas City.

Lionel Messi ended the game with the most dribbles (3), most chances created (3), and also six duels won. The Supporters' Shield holders will feel confident of their chances of claiming more silverware for as long as their ageless captain remains available for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback