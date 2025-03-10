Javier Mascherano explains why Lionel Messi did not play in Inter Miami vs Charlotte despite him thinking of giving Argentina captain some minutes

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has explained the reason behind Lionel Messi's absence against Charlotte. The Herons survived to earn a hard-fought 1-0 win against their visitors on Sunday (March 9) in the MLS at Chase Stadium. However, it was without their superstar Messi, who did not come off the bench.

The game grew further challenging for Miami in the 38th minute when a foul by goalkeeper Oscar Ustari on Charlotte’s Wilfried Zaha resulted in a straight red card. This meant the hosts played the rest of the match with 10 men. However, they were able to clinch the win through the solitary goal from Tadeo Allende, who scored just moments into the second half (46').

Messi was on the bench and was expected to play in the second half. That did not happen, though. After the game, Javier Mascherano said (via Soy Futbol):

"We thought about giving Leo some minutes at some point during the game, but given how the match unfolded, with us being a man down, and considering the time he's been off the field, we believed it was best to keep him safe and not take any risks."

Miami’s backline withstood pressure even with a red card and faced a Charlotte side that failed to register a shot on target, while the Herons picked up a clean sheet. Inter Miami remain unbeaten right now within the MLS, having picked up seven points from their opening three fixtures (two wins and a draw).

Lionel Messi and others urge Inter Miami co-owner to join training sessions

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has revealed how star players, including Lionel Messi, often invite him to their training. Beckham revealed in an interview with Men's Health (via Bolavip):

“Do you know what, they’re always on at me, Leo, Luis (Suarez), Jordi (Alba), Sergio (Busquets). They will turn around and say, ‘Come on, come on, join in!’”

The 49-year-old former England captain has had a long absence from playing professionally, which could make it difficult for him to keep pace with the current squad.

Lionel Messi won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami in 2023, the first trophy in the club's history. He also helped them win the Supporters’ Shield in 2024 and is expected to play a key role in their future success. The Herons had the MLS Cup come within reach of their fingers last year, but ultimately fell short.

