Javier Mascherano explains why Lionel Messi played for Inter Miami despite Argentina having a game just one day before MLS clash

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has revealed that they had a conversation with Argentina before playing Lionel Messi in the win over Atlanta United. The 38-year-old played for the MLS side just a day after a friendly between the national side and Venezuela.

Speaking to the media after the match, Mascherano said that they got the go-ahead from Lionel Scaloni and the Argentina FA, and Messi was also willing to play in the match. He added the club captain did not train with him, before scoring the brace and said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“Simple. Yesterday, before the match, I spoke with Scaloni. He told me he wasn’t going to use him. Then I spoke with Leo, and that was it. (Scaloni) had no intention of playing him yesterday, and clearly, we saw the opportunity that since he wouldn’t feature against Venezuela, we could use him. Messi was willing. He’s a completely special player, and even though he didn’t train with us, he helped us win. He managed to score, which was also important."

Lionel Messi scored a brace as Inter Miami ran 4-0 winners at home to Atlanta United. Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez scored between the Argentine's goals, as the MLS side stayed four points behind the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference.

Will Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi play against Puerto Rico?

Javier Mascherano has revealed that he has no idea if Lionel Messi will return to the Argentina national side this week. He believes that the decision remains with Lionel Scaloni, as the MLS side do not have a game during the week and their next match is on Saturday.

He said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“I have no idea because the match just ended. I haven’t spoken with the national team coach or anyone else yet. Messi had an outstanding performance. Physically, he’ll be at 100 percent. I wasn’t with him all week, because even though the national team trains here, I don’t like interfering or getting in the way. I just want to thank the Argentina national team for allowing us the chance to count on him."

Argentina have already sealed their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and only have friendlies with the national team between now and the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer.

Meanwhile, Messi remains in contract talks with Inter Miami, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

