Javier Mascherano makes bold claims about Lionel Messi as Inter Miami beat NYRB 

Javier Mascherano has heaped praise on Lionel Messi, claiming that he is bigger than football. The Inter Miami manager compared him to the likes of Michael Jordan and Rafael Nadal and said that they were all role models to youngsters.

Speaking to the media after the win over NYRB, Mascherano said that he was delighted to see Messi get back to his best. The manager recalled his time with the Argentine with club and country and said (via GOAL):

"I was with him for eight years at Barcelona, with the national team, at airports, hotels - especially in places he hasn't visited often, people go crazy. He generates all of this. I think the admiration is total, but it's not just because of the kind of footballer he is. I think he's a role model, someone who transcends the sport. Any sports fan feels admiration for athletes like Messi, Michael Jordan, Rafael Nadal — people who have made history in their sport. We are very privileged to witness this up close."

Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted as many times to help Inter Miami get back to winning ways. It was his 5th brace in six MLS matches this season as Inter Miami move within seven points of Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati with three games in hand.

Javier Mascherano concerned about Lionel Messi playing MLS All-Star game

Javier Mascherano has admitted that he is worried about the Inter Miami players not getting enough rest after Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi were called up for the MLS All-Star game. He added that the club would not do anything to stop them and said (via GOAL):

"The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest but that is not my decision. I know how important the All Star [Game] is, and as far as I know there is no decision from the club, everything is as normal."

"Regarding injuries, I'm not a specialist. It clearly worries me because, in the end, the team has been suffering from a lot of muscle injuries all season. The intensity of the games we've played, especially in the last month and a half, has been very, very high. But, well, we also clearly have to find some explanation, improve, and try to avoid it because obviously the team is gradually deteriorating with injuries."

Lionel Messi has played 12 full games in the MLS this season and was also on the pitch for all of their FIFA Club World Cup matches in the last few weeks.

