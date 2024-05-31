Javier Mascherano makes bold prediction for the UCL final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid

Javier Mascherano has backed Borussia Dortmund to shock Real Madrid and win the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 1). The Bundesliga giants meet Los Blancos at Wembley in the season's curtain closer.

Carlo Ancelotti's men are favorites to beat Dortmund given they cruised to the La Liga title this season. They are the competition's record holders and are gunning for their 15th European title in London tomorrow.

However, Mascherano doesn't think Real Madrid will prevail as he's predicted BvB to come away with the trophy. When asked to give his prediction, the two-time Champions League winner wrote 2-1 to Edin Terzic's side.

Borussia Dortmund impressed en route to the final beating PSV Eindhoven, Atletico Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages. They topped arguably the group of death which consisted of PSG, AC Milan, and Newcastle United.

Terzic's side secured a 2-0 win on aggregate against the Parisians in the semifinals. They will be playing in just their third Champions League final when they head to Wembley.

Real Madrid had a tough task booking themselves in this season's final but Ancelotti's troops got the job done. The record holders prevailed against RB Leipzig, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages.

Carlo Ancelotti comments on Rodrygo's future ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Borussia Dortmund

Carlo Ancelotti insisted Rodrygo remained an important player for the La Liga giants.

One intriguing subplot of Real Madrid's encounter with Borussia Dortmund is Rodrygo's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazil international was forced to clarify a recent interview where he appeared to open the door on a potential departure.

Marca reports that City are interested in signing Rodrygo whose place in Ancelotti's starting XI may soon be at risk. Kylian Mbappe is set to arrive once his contract with PSG expires next month.

Ancelotti was asked about Rodrygo in his pre-match press conference ahead of the final against Dortmund. The Italian said (via Sky Sports News):

"Rodrygo is going to give it all tomorrow, he's a very important piece for us. He has been very important, he is, and he will be in the future. We have no doubt about that whatsoever."

Rodrygo, 23, has been excellent this season, posting 17 goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions. He's been with Los Merengues since July 2019, winning 10 major trophies including one Champions League trophy.

The Brazilian will expect to start at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund in a front three alongside Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. The trio have wreaked havoc throughout the season.