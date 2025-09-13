Javier Mascherano provides big update when asked if Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has provided an update on the availability of talisman Lionel Messi for their MLS clash against Charlotte FC. The Herons return to league action with a trip to Charlotte, where they will take on the league's record-chasing side.

Ad

Mascherano spoke with the media at his pre-match press conference, revealing that Messi is fit and available for selection for his side. He stated that the 38-year-old had trained with the squad throughout the week and will feature at the Bank of America Stadium.

“Leo is doing well. He trained with us all week and he’ll be available for the game against Charlotte,” the Argentine tactician said via GOAL.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi was with the Argentina national team last week, playing what is likely the final FIFA World Cup qualifier of his career against Venezuela. The former Barcelona man scored twice before he was allowed to return to his club while his teammates proceeded to face Ecuador in their second game.

Messi and Inter Miami have yet to play a game since their humbling in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders. The Herons lost 3-0 and will face another tough test against Wilfried Zaha and his Charlotte FC teammates, who have won each of their last eight games. They have four more points than the Herons but have played four games more than them, as well.

Ad

Lionel Messi set to lead depleted Inter Miami attack against Charlotte FC

Lionel Messi will lead a short-handed Inter Miami when they take on Charlotte FC in their MLS meeting on Sunday, September 14th. The Argentina international has been passed fit for the game, having returned early from international duty with La Albiceleste last week.

Inter Miami will be without Luis Suarez, who will miss the game as he serves the first of his three-match ban for spitting at a coach in the Leagues Cup final. David Ruiz is also sidelined for the game through injury alongside Fafa Picault, Baltasar Rodriguez, and Allen Obando.

In a bid to bolster their squad, Javier Mascherano's side have completed a short-term deal for Daniel Pinter, a youth international for the USA and Hungary, from Inter Miami II. The 18-year-old winger will be with the squad for their trip to Charlotte, and will have a chance to impress Mascherano in his loan stint. The youngster has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances for Inter Miami II in his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More