Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Inter Miami's clash against Orlando City

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of the club's clash against Orlando City at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, February 14. The Herons have been unbeaten in the MLS pre-season and will look to extend the run against The Lions.

The talismanic Argentine was brought down by a nasty red card tackle by Aymer Cundumi in their friendly against San Miguelito on February 2. The tackle also saw tempers flare as other Herons' players rushed to defend their captain. With the MLS season just two weeks away, it cast doubt on Lionel Messi's participation in future Inter Miami friendlies.

However, manager and compatriot Javier Mascherano provided optimistic news about Lionel Messi's fitness. In an interview with Miami Herald (quoted by Inter Miami News), Mascherano was asked about Messi's chances of playing against Orlando City. He said:

“It is important the players arrive at the game in Kansas [City] in rhythm, we will manage minutes accordingly.”

He also lavished praise on Messi's pre-season form, saying:

“The same as always. I don’t know any version of Leo that isn’t superior. The years keep passing and he continues to surprise us with his level and his desire to compete.”

Despite being 37, Lionel Messi hasn't shown signs of slowing down. In 2024, the Argentine maestro racked up 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 club games across competitions. He also helped the Herons win their maiden MLS Supporters' Shield.

Sergio Ramos opens up about facing Inter Miami's Lionel Messi after joining Monterrey

Veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has recently opened up about rekindling his rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ramos joined Mexican side Monterrey in February as a free agent, seven months after leaving LaLiga giants Sevilla.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos shared one of the greatest attacker-defender rivalries during their peak while the two played for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. The two have locked horns 44 times in all competitions with Messi winning 19. Ramos has won 16 while the remaining nine have resulted in stalemates.

However, rivals became teammates when the two joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. They have played together 46 times and even share two joint goal contributions.

In an interview with Multimedios Deportes (via Sports Illustrated), Ramos talked about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. The Spaniard said:

"I think it's always a great opportunity and creates a lot of excitement to face the best players. Leo [Messi] is one of them, and now he's in the MLS, but that gives us the chance to meet in the future. We just need to take it one step at a time and see what happens."

He added:

"I’m not sure if it will happen, but we won’t have any issues facing Miami. They have players like Jordi Alba, [Sergio] Busquets, and [Luis] Suarez, so it would be great. But we’ll cross that bridge when we get there."

Messi and Ramos could face each other in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Furthermore, both Inter Miami and Monterrey are in the expanded version of the FIFA Club World Cup which starts in June.

