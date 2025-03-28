Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Inter Miami's clash against Philadelphia Union 

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has provided an update on Lionel Messi's fitness and availability ahead of their clash against Philadelphia Union. The MLS clash is scheduled for Saturday, March 29.

Ad

Messi last played for the Herons in their 2-1 win against Atlanta United in the MLS on March 16. However, tests after the game detected a muscle injury, leading to the Argentine superstar missing the international break. He missed La Albiceleste's games against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 25).

Concerns remained about his fitness for Inter Miami but Javier Mascherano has now provided a positive update on the same.

Speaking to the press ahead of the clash against Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano claimed Lionel Messi should be available for the game. He said (via All About Argentina):

Ad

Trending

"Leo Messi is doing well and God willing and if nothing happens surely he should be available tomorrow. He knows his body very well, and the reality is that he has been training progressively more and more, and has joined in to do some training sessions with the group, and today he will do the entire training session!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Messi has already contributed four goals and two assists in five appearances across competitions for Inter Miami this year. However, he had missed three consecutive games before returning against Cavalier FC and Atlanta United this month.

It remains to be seen if the legendary forward returns to the starting XI against Philadelphia or comes off the bench later on.

Lionel Scaloni responds when asked about Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup

Messi - Source: Getty

Argentina secured their place in the 2026 World Cup after their victories against Uruguay and Brazil this week despite being without Lionel Messi. Shortly after the games, coach Lionel Scaloni was asked to comment on Messi's potential involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Ad

He said (via ESPN):

"We will see what happens, there's plenty of time. We must go one game a time otherwise [we] will be speaking about the same thing the rest of the year and we need to leave him alone, we will see. He will decide it whenever he wants, let's not drive him crazy with this."

Lionel Messi has yet to confirm his decision on whether he will be present at the 2026 World Cup. The Inter Miami superstar would be 39 years old at that time, raising further questions about his fitness. However, given Argentina's form, they will remain strong contenders to win the tournament after their historic triumph in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback