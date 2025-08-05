Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Pumas

Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Pumas UNAM. The Argentine superstar could return for the next stage of the tournament, as the injury is reported as minor.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Maschernao confirmed the unfortunate news but was delighted that it is not a long-term injury. He added that the medical staff are yet to put a timeline on Messi's recovery, but is confident that the Inter Miami captain will recover quickly. He said (via GOAL):

"I spoke with him yesterday - it's a minor injury. Within the bad news, it's actually positive. Of course, we don't like having him out, but we also avoid setting exact timelines. He's very special and tends to recover quickly, so we'll take it day by day. He's definitely out for tomorrow, but after that, we'll see how he progresses based on the tests from the medical staff."

Inter Miami released a statement on Messi on Monday, August 4, confirming that the Barcelona legend had sustained an injury to his right leg. They said:

"Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi. Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field. The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment."

Lionel Messi was forced off after just 11 minutes when the scoreline was 1-0 to the MLS side. They needed the penalty shootout to beat Necaxa after Jordi Alba's goal in injury time leveled the match at 2-2.

Javier Mascherano on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate's contract situation

Javier Mascherano was questioned about Sergio Busquets' contract situation, and the Inter Miami manager stated that he was not involved in the negotiations. Lionel Messi's former teammate added that he had no information about it and said (via GOAL):

"I hope he keeps playing - and if it's with Inter Miami, even better. He still has a lot to offer. But I'm not involved in the conversations between the club and him, so I don't have any information on that."

Apart from Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami also have the contract of Lionel Messi to sort this season. He is in the final months of his current deal at the club, and is keen on extending.

