Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Inter Miami vs LAFC Concacaf Champions Cup Q/F

Javier Mascherano has confirmed that Lionel Messi is fit ahead of Inter Miami’s Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against LAFC on April 2. However, he refrained from saying the legendary playmaker would start the game.

Messi, who received the all-clear to play on Saturday against Philadelphia Union following a recent injury, will have his minutes determined closer to kickoff. Mascherano said in his press conference (via ESPN):

"I expect that Leo will be fit for tomorrow and he can play but at the end you will know at the beginning of the game. The most important thing is that he finished the match against Philadelphia well. The reality is that we returned to training yesterday. We gave them a rest on Sunday, so today we'll see how they feel."

Lionel Messi has had a massive impact since joining Inter Miami. He has led them to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. He has netted five strikes and set up a further two in six appearances during the 2025 season, impressively providing a goal contribution every 59 minutes.

Most recently, Lionel Messi scored just two minutes after coming on against the Philadelphia Union.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami seeking statement victory against LAFC in Champions Cup meeting

Inter Miami's quest for regional silverware rolls on with a pivotal quarterfinal showdown against LAFC on April 2 (EST) in the Concacaf Champions Cup. After breezing past Sporting Kansas City and Cavalier FC, the Florida outfit faces a much tougher task in Los Angeles' BMO Stadium.

This is Miami’s second trip to the quarterfinals since joining MLS in 2020. The atmosphere is different this time, with Lionel Messi at the head of a more seasoned team that also features Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano said (via ESPN):

"I don't know if it's the biggest [game so far in our season] or not because in the end one, for me all the matches are important and I say the same thing: the most important is the next one.

"We don't look beyond the next match but it's clear that we know we are in an important point of the competition. If we manage to reach this stage we would be among the four best of Concacaf. For a club like Inter Miami that has had little time of existence, I think it would be a big step."

LAFC come in with inconsistent form, splitting their first six games in MLS. However, their 3-0 victory over Columbus in the last round of the Champions League proves they are still dangerous.

