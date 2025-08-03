  • home icon
  Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi injury update after Argentine star's early substitution in penalty shootout win against Necaxa 

Javier Mascherano provides Lionel Messi injury update after Argentine star's early substitution in penalty shootout win against Necaxa 

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 03, 2025 05:45 GMT
Lionel Messi sustained an injury in the Leagues Cup game against Necaxa
Lionel Messi sustained an injury in the Leagues Cup game against Necaxa

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has provided an update on the injury to talisman Lionel Messi after his early substitution against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup. The MLS side overcame their Liga MX opponents on penalties after their encounter ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, but had to do it without Messi.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Mascherano revealed that Messi was happy that his side won the game but was upset by his injury. He pointed out that he has no idea of the extent of the injury and revealed that tests will be carried out in the coming days to ascertain the extent.

“Messi’s injury? we still don’t know — tests will be done in the coming days. Let’s hope it’s not serious. Leo is happy we won on penalties but visibly upset about the pain. It’s a shame," he said via @Intermiamicfhub.

Facing former teammate and friend Fernando Gago, who is now manager of Necaxa, Lionel Messi could only play for 11 minutes. The 38-year-old was challenged by Jose Rodriguez and Raul Sanchez for the ball before he went down with what looked like a hamstring problem. He came off after receiving treatment on the pitch, with Federico Redondo replacing him.

Due to his injury problems, Lionel Messi has had to be managed in recent years at Inter Miami but has stayed largely injury-free this season. He has appeared 31 times across all competitions for the Herons this season, more than he has played in a single campaign since he joined from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Mascherano's side battled against adversity to pick up two points and go top of the MLS bracket of the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi picks up injury as Inter Miami impress against Necaxa

Lionel Messi could play for only 11 minutes as Inter Miami battles to a shootout win over Liga MX outfit Necaxa in the Leagues Cup. The Argentine great picked up an injury in the opening exchanges, leading him to leave the pitch prematurely.

Messi was taken off with an injury but his side went ahead just a minute later through the in-form Telasco Segovia, who was assisted by Rodrigo De Paul. In the 17th minute, the Herons were reduced to ten men when Maximiliano Falcon was shown a straight red card for a foul.

Tomas Badaloni equalised for Necaxa in the 33rd minute before they were also reduced to ten men. Cristian Calderon was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 61st minute. The Mexican side scored a second goal in the 81st minute through Ricardo Montreal.

As they did against Atlas days ago, Inter Miami scored a stoppage time leveller through Jordi Alba, this time sending the game to penalties. Badaloni's effort was stopped by Rocco Rios Novo, with the save making the difference for the Herons.

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

