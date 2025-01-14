Javier Mascherano responds when asked if Lionel Messi will feature heavily for Inter Miami in their upcoming pre-season games

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has responded to questions about how much Lionel Messi will feature in their upcoming pre-season games. The Herons have returned for pre-season training sessions.

The Miami-based club will depart for a Latin America tour ahead of the MLS season, which has raised questions about the frequency of Messi's participation.

In a conversation with the press, Mascherano admitted that his focus will be on Messi's fitness. When asked if the legendary playmaker will feature heavily, the new head coach explained that precautions will be taken. He said (via Inter Miami News):

“We’ll see. The objective is to get everyone ready for official games. We have several pre-season games and we’ll see how many minutes he’ll play based on how he feels, we don’t want to take any risks. The overall feeling is good and we’re happy with how everyone came back from vacation, it allowed us to demand from them from the first day.”

Trending

Lionel Messi has been instrumental for the Herons since he left Europe to join them in 2023. He has led them to the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024. However, they missed out on clinching the MLS Cup, getting knocked out of the playoffs by Atlanta United.

Who will Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face in their pre-season campaign?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are set to tour Latin America as they look to build fitness ahead of the upcoming MLS season. Their first match against Club America will take place in Las Vegas on January 18. Next, they will travel to Peru, where they face Universitario de Deportes on January 30.

Universitario manager Fabian Bustos has shared his excitement about potentially taking on Messi. He told the press (via Inter Miami News):

“It’s great for us, and for anyone in football, to face the best and the best in the world is important. Imagine Messi at such an important club with so many stars, it’s going to be great.”

After their time in Peru, the Herons will play Sporting San Miguelito in Panama on February 2. On February 8, they will be in Honduras to play Club Deportivo Olimpia, before returning to the USA to play Orlando City in Florida on February 14.

Lionel Messi was dealt an injury that kept him out for three months last season while on international duty with Argentina. The legendary playmaker will be looking to limit any major injuries that could keep him out for long spells this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback