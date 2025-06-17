Javier Zanetti makes stance clear when asked if Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono is similar to Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal

Javier Zanetti is confident that Real Madrid's new signing, Franco Mastantuono, will do well at the club. However, he stopped short of making comparisons with Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal.

Speaking to AS (via Madrid Universal), Zanetti admitted that he was excited about Mastantuono's move to Real Madrid. He claimed that the 17-year-old was highly talented, which was on show during his time at River Plate. He said:

“I don’t know… He’s very talented, has a great shot, great vision… He’s one of those players who can unbalance the opposing team from any part of the pitch. Like I said, his future is very bright. I wish him the best, from the bottom of my heart, and hope he has a great career.

“I’m happy for him. He now has a very important challenge. I’m sure he’ll do well. He has a huge future. Even though he’s only 17, he plays with tremendous personality. That’s what we’ve seen; it’s not easy to put on the River Plate jersey and perform like he did. That personality will serve him well at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid signed Mastantuono for a reported €45 million, a record sale for River Plate. The youngster will be moving to Spain in August after he turns 18.

Javier Mascherano on Franco Mastantuono's move to Real Madrid

Inter Miami head coach and Argentina great, Javier Mascherano, worked with Franco Mastantuono while he was coaching the Argentina U-20 national team. He had also heaped praise on the youngster. He claimed that the teenager had great maturity for his age and said (via Mirror):

"I had the opportunity to coach him with the Argentina U-20 national team. He's a player with many qualities, and it's rare that, at such a young age, someone possesses the maturity and mentality he demonstrates. He comes from one of the biggest clubs in the Americas, River Plate, but when Real Madrid or FC Barcelona show interest, it's very difficult to turn down an offer like that. I wish him the best in this new phase."

Franco Mastantuono was the third signing made by Los Blancos this summer as they start the rebuild under new manager Xabi Alonso. They have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, both of whom are with the squad at the FIFA Club World Cup this month.

