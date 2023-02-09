Jay-Jay Okocha makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Premier League footballer Jay-Jay Okocha has predicted Arsenal will pip Manchester City to the league title in the 2022-23 season.

The Gunners currently sit on top of the table with 50 points from 20 games. Defending champions City are right behind, trailing by five points, having played one match more.

Last weekend, the North London outfit lost 1-0 on the road to Everton. That result, however, did not affect them in the title race as City later lost by the same scoreline to Tottenham Hotspur.

Okocha, who made his mark in England with Bolton Wanderers, has tipped Mikel Arteta's team to clinch the title this season.

“Manchester City is surprisingly losing a lot of games this season for its standards. Arsenal are consistently good, I assume the defeat at Everton was just a slip-up recently. I trust them to become champions, but for that they have to do well in both matches against Man City."

When asked to name his favorite African player in the Premier League, the 49-year-old said:

“I really like Idrissa Gueye at Everton FC, he recovers an incredible number of balls and has great positional play. I also like Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City.

"He's developed fantastically, he's nimble and almost unstoppable with the ball, and a player who's difficult to get hold of for any opponent in the world."

Jose Enrique names Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes as Premier League's most 'underrated' player

Former Liverpool player Jose Enrique has named Gabriel Magalhaes as the most underrated player in the Premier League. No player in Europe’s top five leagues has made more last-man tackles this season than the Brazilian, who has also completed over 80% of his passes.

Magalhaes' performances have impressed Enrique, who took to social media and said:

“Gabriel Magalhaes from Arsenal [is the most underrated player in the Premier League]. “Everyone [is] talking about [William] Saliba because he is younger etc. but Gabriel has been the best center-back in the league and he [is] still 25.

"But it is true that there are many options out there like [Kaoru] Mitoma, James Ward[-Prowse] [Gabriel] Martinelli and many more.”

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Who is the most underrated player in the Premier League? Who is the most underrated player in the Premier League? 👇 Gabriel magalhaes from arsenal. Everyone talking about saliba because he is younger etc but Gabriel is been the best center back in the league and he still 25.but is true that is many options out there like Mitoma,James ward,martinelli and many more twitter.com/SkySportsPL/st… Gabriel magalhaes from arsenal. Everyone talking about saliba because he is younger etc but Gabriel is been the best center back in the league and he still 25.but is true that is many options out there like Mitoma,James ward,martinelli and many more twitter.com/SkySportsPL/st…

Poll : 0 votes