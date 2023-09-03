Jay Jay Okocha picks his side in the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT debate 

The endless debate over who truly is the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT) between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to take the football world by storm. Recently, Nigerian football icon and former Bolton Wanderers playmaker Jay Jay Okocha gave his opinion on the debate.

With both Messi and Ronaldo leaving indelible footprints at Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, it's an argument that has gone on for over a decade. The duo have amassed an arsenal of individual honors, including the coveted Ballon d'Or. Messi leads the count with seven, while Ronaldo isn't far behind, boasting five of the prestigious individual awards.

Okocha has a distinct take on what sets these two football legends apart. While he acknowledges the remarkable achievements of both, the former playmaker has a clear leader in his mind.

Speaking at a discussion in Nairobi, Kenya, Okocha said (via Soccernet):

“I think both of them rightly deserve to be GOATs (greatest of all time), but I prefer Messi. As for me… I mean… Cristiano Ronaldo is typical of what you can achieve with hard work, but for Messi, everything comes naturally… and he works hard as well.”

Both Lionel Messi and his longtime rival have now reached the end of their respective European careers. The Argentine playmaker is now showcasing his skills in the MLS with Inter Miami, while the Portuguese ace is lighting up the Saudi Pro League.

Jude Bellingham chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham didn't mince words when asked to weigh in on the debate. While he was at Borussia Dortmund, the young English prodigy was clear about his preference, saying (via GiveMeSport):

"Messi for me, for sure. You can just watch him and think like 'How does he do that?' Every time I watch him, he just does something that I just think 'You can't be human'."

Bellingham's choice may not resonate with a section of Real Madrid fans, considering Messi spent the better part of his career leaving the Los Blancos defense running circles.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been dismantling defenses in the MLS with Inter Miami, netting 11 goals and contributing three assists in just 10 games. On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has racked up an astounding 20 goals and seven assists in 22 appearances since his move to Al-Nassr in December last year.