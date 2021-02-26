Jay-Jay Okocha urges Mohamed Salah to swap Liverpool for Barcelona

Former Premier League star Jay-Jay Okocha believes that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah should leave the Merseyside club and join Barcelona this summer to progress in his career.

Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 from AS Roma for a then club-record transfer fee of £36.9 million. Since joining Liverpool, Salah has become one of the best forwards in world football.

He has played a crucial role in the Reds winning the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season and their first-ever Premier League title triumph in the 2019-20 season. Salah scored 32 goals in 36 games in his first season with Liverpool, breaking the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game season.

The Egyptian has scored 118 goals in 186 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions during his four-year spell with the club. Despite Salah's sparkling form this season, in which he has scored 17 goals in just 24 Premier League games, the Reds have put in a poor attempt to retain their league title this season.

Liverpool are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and are five points behind fourth-placed West Ham. This has resulted in Mohamed Salah being linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Premier League legend Jay-Jay Okocha gave his opinion on Salah's future and advised him to make a move abroad to Barcelona.

"If there is a chance to join Barcelona, I advise Salah to go there. His energy has run out with Liverpool. The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League," Okocha told OnTimeSportsh/t Kingfut.

Mohamed Salah unlikely to leave Liverpool for Barcelona this summer

Despite Jay-Jay Okocha urging Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, it seems unlikely that the Egyptian will leave the club this summer. Jurgen Klopp's side have endured a difficult season and are on a run of four straight defeats in the Premier League.

They will, however, look to rebuild in the summer by signing some top-quality players and keep hold of their existing stars to mount a challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will find it hard to raise the funds required to sign a player like Salah given their current financial situation.