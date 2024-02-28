"Jayden Danns remember that name", "We are winning another trophy" - Fans react as Liverpool cruise into FA Cup Q/F with 3-0 Southampton win

Liverpool fans on social media have praised the club after their 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.

The Reds hosted the Saints in a fifth-round encounter at Anfield on Wednesday, February 28. Despite playing a heavily rotated team filled with youngsters, the hosts ran out 3-0 winners to qualify for the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Lewis Koumas, 18, opened the scoring in the 44th minute. Substitute Jayden Danns, also 18, then scored twice in the final 20 minutes of regulation (73', 88') to wrap up a comfortable victory. Danns notably impressed off the bench in his team's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final over the weekend.

Following the victory, Liverpool fans expressed joy on X (formerly Twitter), with one of them tweeting:

"We are winning another trophy"

Another praised Danns and wrote:

"Jayden Danns remember that name 👏🏻👏🏻❤"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Apart from Koumas, as many as five other Liverpool starters were also aged 21 or younger. Bobby Clarke and James McConnell (both 19) started in midfield, while Conor Bradley (20) and Jarell Quansah (21) featured in defense. Harvey Elliott, 20, started in attack.

Kaide Gordon, 19, and Trey Nyoni, 16, both got onto the pitch in the second half alongside Danns as well.

Liverpool to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals

Having brushed aside Southampton, Liverpool's next challenge in the FA Cup will be to overcome arch-rivals Manchester United. The two teams will clash in the quarterfinals at Old Trafford on March 16.

The Red Devils overcame Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground in their fifth-round encounter on Wednesday. Casemiro headed home the winner in the 89th minute to secure a win for Erik ten Hag's men.

Manchester United have fared quite well against the Reds at Old Trafford in recent years, winning five and drawing four of their 11 clashes since a 3-0 reverse in 2014. This includes a 2-1 win when they met in the Premier League last season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side won twice in a row at their rivals' home prior to that, beating them 4-2 in the 2020-21 season and 5-0 in the 2021-22 campaign (both in the league).

The two teams last met in the FA Cup during the 2020-21 season, with that fourth-round match also taking place at Old Trafford. The game ended in a 3-2 home win, with Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scoring before Bruno Fernandes netted a 78th-minute winner for United. Mohamed Salah scored twice for Liverpool.