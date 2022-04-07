"Jealous" - Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo reponds to Wayne Rooney's claims that he isn't the same player anymore

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Wayne Rooney's comments with a sly dig on Instagram.

Former United striker Rooney was a guest on Sky Sports' Monday Night football where he was asked for his opinion on whether Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford has worked out.

The current Derby County manager responded:

"You’d have to say no at the minute. I think he’s scored goals, he’s scored important goals in the Champions League early on in the season, he scored the hat-trick against Tottenham, but I think if you’re looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players to do the best and lift Manchester United over these next two or three years."

He concluded,

"Obviously Cristiano is getting on a bit, he certainly isn’t the player he was when he was in his 20s, and that happens, that’s football. He’s a goal threat but the rest of the game they need more, they need young hungry players."

Rooney then took to Instagram the following day to display his appreciation for the show having him on as a guest.

The Portuguese forward then responded by saying:

"Jealous."

Perhaps a little dig at the fact Rooney has hung his boots up at an earlier age than the former Real Madrid man.

With Ronaldo still playing at a high level, he perhaps feels a bit disappointed that his former United teammate believes he has not been a success this season.

The forward has scored 18 goals and contributed 3 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be a part of Erik ten Hag's Manchester United revolution?

The United forward may be part of ten Hag's revolution

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo beyond this season.

His future has been cast in doubt as the Red Devils face the prospect of not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

They currently sit seventh in the table, three points off of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sun had reported that the striker was keen on seeing out his contract with the Old Trafford outfit as he awaits the appointment of the club's next manager.

Ajax's Erik Ten Hag seems set to be confirmed.

ESPN reports that the Dutchman is on the verge of being announced as United's next boss and we will soon know whether Ronaldo has a future under the 52-year-old or not.

