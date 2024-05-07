Jean-Philippe Mateta achieves incredible milestone no Premier League player has managed in 27 years after scoring vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta reached a milestone that no player had managed in the Premier League in 27 years during the side's 4-0 win over Manchester United. The Frenchman has now scored in the first six home games of new manager Oliver Glasner's tenure, with Alan Shearer the last to do it for Kevin Keegan back in the 1996-97 season.

Mateta scored the second goal in the Eagles' rout of the Red Devils. He skipped past centre-back Jonny Evans and rifled home a powerful effort at Andre Onana's near post to make it 2-0 in the first half.

Arriving from German side Mainz a few seasons ago, Mateta has gone on to have a strong campaign for Palace this season. Initially competing with Odsonne Edouard for minutes, he has seized the opportunity under Glasner and now has 12 goals and four assists in 33 league games.

The result came on the back of a dreadful performance from Manchester United who could not capitalize on their game in hand to move back up the table above the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United. With a game against Arsenal followed by a clash against the Magpies looming, the Red Devils could very well find themselves out of European qualification if they don't win the FA Cup.

Jamie Carragher hits out at coaching after Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace

Carragher claimed that United were being coached poorly.

Pundit Jamie Carragher suggested that Manchester United were one of the worst-coached teams in the Premier League after their 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

"This is one of the most poorly coached teams in the Premier League," Carragher said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"That is a fact. That is not an opinion. That is a fact. The numbers tell you that when you see them bottom of the league defensively, lower than Sheffield United."

A campaign to forget for the Red Devils under manager Erik ten Hag has been highlighted by poor performances in defence. They have conceded 81 goals across all competitions, the most in their club's history since 1977. Injuries to regular options like Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane have not helped as well.

It came to the forefront against the Eagles as the centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans struggled against Palace's front line. The result leaves Manchester United in sixth place with three games to go, putting their hopes of European football next season in jeopardy.