Jean-Philippe Mateta rushed to hospital after being kicked in the face during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup clash, Millwall fans sing ‘let him die’

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been rushed to the hospital after being kicked in the face during Crystal Palace's FA Cup clash against Millwall. The fifth round match, which took place at Selhurst Park earlier today (March 1), also saw some away fans sing "let him die".

These troubling events took place only minutes after the match had started, with Mateta looking to score in the eighth minute. He was met by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who tackled him with a horrible kick to the head. It was an extremely reckless challenge that left the striker lying on the pitch in pain.

Referee Michael Oliver did not immediately call for a free kick or penalize Roberts, despite the striker's head injury. Instead, he waved play on, before a review from VAR led to the goalkeeper's sending off. While the Crystal Palace striker received treatment on the pitch, some Millwall fans began to chant "let him die" (via GOAL).

His treatment was fairly extensive, as play was stopped for almost 10 minutes. He was eventually taken off, with Eddie Nketiah coming on as his substitute. Now at the hospital with what could be a concussion or worse, an update has not been provided on Mateta at the time of writing.

Crystal Palace secure 3-1 win over Millwall, despite Mateta injury

Crystal Palace went on to secure a 3-1 win in their FA Cup clash against Millwall, despite losing Jean-Philippe Mateta to injury. The visitors were down to 10 men after Liam Roberts' red card, and they were no match for the Premier League outfit.

It took until the 33rd minute of the game for Palace to open the scoring, thanks to Japhet Tanganga's own goal. The centre-back met a powerful cross and was unable to guide it away from the goal. Less than 10 minutes on, the Eagles doubled their lead (40') through Daniel Munoz. The ball fell kindly for the 28-year-old, who placed it into the goal from point blank range.

Wes Harding pulled one back for Millwall on the cusp of half-time (45+13'). The Jamaican full-back's shot on goal deflected kindly to beat the goalkeeper and nestle in the net. However, the 10 men could not rally to find an equalizer in the second half.

It was Crystal Palace, instead, who found the next goal and clinched their spot in the next round of the FA Cup. Eddie Nketiah, who came on for Mateta, put the Eagles through with a header that beat the goalkeeper from the penalty area.

