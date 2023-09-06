Jenni Hermoso files formal sexual assault complaint against Luis Rubiales for kissing incident following FIFA Women's World Cup final

Jenni Hermoso officially lodged a sexual assault complaint against suspended Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales. This formal action has brought the hotly debated kissing episode back to the headlines after it marred Spain's triumphant FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 win against England.

Hermoso was given a 15-day window by legal authorities to directly accuse Rubiales for kissing her on the lips without her consent, right after the monumental win. The suspended president, who asserted that the act was consensual, described it as a mere "peck."

Nonetheless, the incident spurred a chain reaction, as Luis Rubiales received a 90-day suspension from FIFA. Players of the Spanish women's team refused to play another match.

A hunger strike was initiated by Rubiales' elderly mother and team manager Jorge Vilda saw his contract terminated, although he just won the World Cup with the team.

According to Daily Mail, Jenni Hermoso took the step of filing her grievance in person at the Spanish State Prosecution Service Headquarters in Madrid. Without her formal complaint, the prosecutors would have found themselves unable to pursue criminal charges against Luis Rubiales.

It is expected that in the coming days, Spanish courts will call for an official criminal investigation. The legal logistics are complex due to the international location of the incident. The incident occurred in Australia.

Therefore, the responsibility to probe into the matter lies solely with Spain's Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid, as other courts in Spain lack jurisdiction to take action.

Previously, prosecutors had extended an invitation to Jenni Hermoso to register a formal complaint against Rubiales. According to The Daily Mail, Hermoso revealed that she felt vulnerable due to the kiss, and characterized it as:

"An impulsive, sexist act, out of place and without any type of consent on my part."

In defense, Luis Rubiales issued a statement last week, declaring (via The Daily Mail):

"The spontaneity and happiness of the historic moment led us to carry out a mutual and consensual act, a product of great enthusiasm. At no time was there any aggression, indeed, there was not even the slightest discomfort, but an overflowing joy in both of us."

However, his credibility had already been strained following an earlier incident. He was notably caught making a lewd gesture with his crotch area during post-game celebrations, in full view of Spain's Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Luis Rubiales' mother started a hunger strike following incident with Jenni Hermoso, now in hospital

Luis Rubiales' 72-year-old mother Angeles Bejar was recently rushed to the hospital, curtailing a hunger strike she had initiated. Taking place in a church in her son's hometown of Motril, Bejar's hunger strike was her unique form of protest aimed at urging Hermoso to tell the truth about the infamous kiss.

Bejar stated from within the church walls before falling ill (via The Daily Mail):

"I just want the truth to be told. She knows my son is very honest. If she tells the truth, everything will be fixed."

She also viewed the controversial kiss as a blown-out-of-proportion anecdote:

"It was an anecdote, as she herself said, and look how far it's gone. She should have a conscience and act according to it. My son is very worried and has asked me not to continue, to stop, but I will be here until I drop and my body can't continue."

On the other side of the situation, Jenni Hermoso has received overwhelming public and political support. Spain's acting Equality Minister Irene Montero took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice her solidarity with Hermoso.

With the matter now in court, a thorough legal process and enquiry is likely to take place. However, the incident did take away from what should have been an occasion of pure joy and pride for the Spanish team.